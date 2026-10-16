US lawmaker introduces bill blocking Trump's Russian diesel deal

U.S. Representative Gregory Meeks, a Democrat and ranking member of the House Foreign Affairs Committee, introduced a bill on Oct. 16 that would block the Trump administration's plan to import Russian diesel.

The move comes a week after U.S. President Donald Trump shocked both Ukraine and the United States by announcing a deal with Russian President Vladimir Putin to buy millions of tons of diesel from Moscow — a deal Trump claimed would lower gas prices for Americans.

Meeks' new legislation, titled the Prohibit Corrupt Russia Oil Deals Act, bans the U.S International Development Finance Corporation (DFC) from investing in Russian energy products and mandates the White House impose sanctions on Russian fuel. It also nullifies the general licenses issued by the Treasury Department and prohibits any future licenses.

"This deal won't lower costs for the American people, who are already paying for

Trump's failed war of choice in Iran," Meeks said.

"It will hand Putin millions of dollars to continue slaughtering Ukrainian civilians with impunity. At a time when the United States should be increasing pressure on the Kremlin, Donald Trump is cozying up to Putin and striking self-enriching deals instead of standing with

Ukraine."

Meeks called on all his fellow congressmembers to support the legislation. The bill thus far has 17 co-sponsors in the House — all Democrats, with the exception of Republican Rep. Don Bacon.

Trump's diesel deal drew vocal bipartisan outrage from lawmakers after it was announced on Oct. 9. Members of Congress from both sides of the aisle argued the move would undermine recently enacted sanctions against Russia, potentially provide Moscow with billions of dollars to grow its war chest, and contradict U.S. efforts to pressure Putin into peace talks.

Republicans currently control both chambers of the U.S. Congress — but that could change with the upcoming midterm elections in November. Trump's approval rating has dipped drastically, with even conservative voters dissatisfied with his handling of key issues such as inflation, the economy, tariffs, and foreign policy.

Trump has chosen to blame Ukraine for the skyrocketing gasoline and diesel costs in the U.S., saying Kyiv's attacks on Russian oil refineries have caused the price hike. The claim is heavily disputed by experts, who point to the U.S. war in Iran and closure of the Strait of Hormuz.