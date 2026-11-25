Editor's note: This is a developing story and is being updated.

Russia launched a massive ballistic missile attack against Ukraine late on Nov. 25, striking a shopping center in Kyiv, according to authorities.

Four people were injured, with two of the victims hospitalized as a result of the Russian attack, Kyiv Mayor Vitali Klitschko reported, adding that two are in serious condition.

Russia's latest attack comes as winter approaches, with strikes on critical infrastructure leaving Ukrainians without power in the cold and leaving many killed or injured, in addition to the destruction.

As Russia continued its ballistic missile attack, a building in an industrial zone of the city's Desnyanskyi district was also struck, Klitschko said.

An air raid alert first sounded in the city and much of the country at around 10:46 p.m. local time due to the threat of a Russian ballistic missile attack.

Russia attacks Ukrainian cities day after day as it continues to wage its war.

Overnight on Nov. 25, a Russian attack killed one person and damaged commercial buildings in Kyiv Oblast's Bila Tserkva district, according to Governor Tymur Tkachenko.

Another Russian attack on Odesa Oblast killed two people, including a teenager, and injured one other person late on Nov. 24.

Meanwhile, a Nov. 24 strike on a Kyiv residential building courtyard injured two people in Ukraine's capital.