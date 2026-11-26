Editor's Note: This is a developing story and is being updated.

Ukrainian drones targeted an industrial zone housing a major fertilizer factory that produces components for Russian weapons in an overnight attack on Nov. 26, Stavropol Krai Governor Vladimir Vladimirov reported on Telegram.

The target appears to be the Nevinnomyssk Azot plant, one of Russia's largest producers of mineral fertilizers and chemicals used in manufacturing explosives. The plant produces up to 1 million tons of ammonia and more than 1 million tons of ammonium nitrate annually, materials used in the production of explosives and artillery shells.

Vladimorov said that Ukrainian drones were attacking "the industrial zone of Nevinnomyssk" and that Russian air defense units had already shot down some of the incoming drones. He did not provide any details about specific facilities, casualties, or damage.

Local residents reported explosions near Nevinnomyssk Azot as well as the city's thermal power plant, according to monitoring channel Exilenova-Plus. Footage of the explosions was published on social media.

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The Kyiv Independent cannot confirm the reports at the time of publication.

Ukrainian forces have attacked Nevinnomyssk Azot several times throughout the full-scale war, including twice in one week in May 2026. The facility has been described by Ukrainian officials as "a critical component" of Russia's defense-industrial complex.

Nevinnomyssk Azot has been officially sanctioned by Ukraine for its role in supplying the Russian military. Key employees of the factory were hit with a new round of sanctions in October 2026.

Located in the southern region of Stavropol Krai, the plant lies about 250 kilometers (155 miles) from the Ukrainian border.

Ukraine regularly launches long-range strikes against Russian military, industrial, and logistics enterprises within Russia and occupied regions, typically relying on domestically produced drones.