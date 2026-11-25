Ukrainian servicemen cast their ballots in Ukraine's presidential election at a polling station near the front line in Avdiivka, Donetsk Oblast, Ukraine, on March 31, 2019. (Anatolii Stepanov / AFP via Getty Images)

Director of the Institute for the Danube Region and Central Europe

There are Ukrainians who have finished university, begun careers, and started families without ever having had the chance to vote in a national election.

Ukraine's last presidential and parliamentary elections are more than seven years past due to more than four years of martial law under a full-scale Russian invasion and the risks attached to that.

The absence of elections in Ukraine has become a point of contention in Washington. U.S. President Donald Trump has been calling for new leadership in Kyiv, treating an election as something that can be scheduled like a summit

President Volodymyr Zelensky has answered with an offer of his own: Ukraine will organize elections once Russia agrees to a complete 60-day ceasefire.

The public debate on Ukraine has been sliding from victory to a just peace to mere ceasefire terms. The timing of elections risks becoming one more item on that shrinking list of ambitions, a concession extracted from Kyiv rather than a democratic choice made by Ukrainians.

That framing, however, gets the question wrong. If we take all of the political noise out of it, the matter of elections in Ukraine turns out to be a very complicated challenge.

At the Institute for the Danube Region and Central Europe (IDM) in Vienna, we have spent recent months developing five scenarios for future elections in Ukraine with Ukrainian experts, including the Research Service of the Verkhovna Rada.

The question was not who might win or when the vote should happen, but under what conditions an election would be legitimate enough to be worth holding.

"Would the losers accept the result? Would the Kremlin wait a single day before calling the new leadership illegitimate? An election held to satisfy someone else's timetable would renew nothing."

The most immediate challenge: those who have defended the vote could be excluded from it. Millions of Ukrainians live abroad or are displaced, hundreds of thousands serve in the armed forces, and those under Russian occupation have no realistic way of voting at all.

Embassy polling stations cannot absorb such numbers, and the rules on registration and candidacy no longer match the reality of a country at war.

U.S. President Donald Trump speaks alongside Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky during a news conference in Palm Beach, Florida, U.S., on Dec. 28, 2025. (Joe Raedle / Getty Images)

Ukraine's Central Election Commission has proposed at least six months between the end of martial law and the start of the electoral process. That sounds long only to those who have never tried to organize a vote for a scattered nation. It also exposes the tension in Zelensky's own 60-day offer: a ceasefire could create the conditions to begin preparations, but it would not make an election feasible, let alone fair.

A rushed election could also hand Moscow something it has so far failed to achieve on the battlefield: a Ukrainian leadership whose legitimacy can be systematically challenged.

Russia has learned that it does not need to falsify results to damage a democracy: sowing doubt is often enough.

Picture a new president elected while millions are effectively shut out, after a campaign too short and too unsafe to be fair.

Would the losers accept the result? Would the Kremlin wait a single day before calling the new leadership illegitimate? An election held to satisfy someone else's timetable would renew nothing.

The demand for wartime elections also has European carriers.

In Austria, where Russian narratives have been unusually successful, the far-right Freedom Party came first in the 2024 parliamentary election and remains in opposition. Its lawmakers walked out when Zelensky addressed the Austrian parliament in 2023, and party leader Herbert Kickl called the Ukrainian president a "Machthaber", a ruler.

A narrative that once needed laundering through fringe media now also arrives endorsed by Washington.

Ukrainians, meanwhile, have views of their own: a September 2026 survey by the Kyiv International Institute of Sociology found 71% opposed to holding elections now, while 53% believed Zelensky should not seek another term.

Ukrainian refugees cross a bridge in the buffer zone at the Zosin-Ustyluh border crossing between Ukraine and Poland on March 6, 2022. (Daniel Leal / AFP via Getty Images)

That poll, conducted in government-controlled Ukraine, shows Ukrainians are perfectly capable of wanting political change and recognizing that the conditions for a legitimate election do not yet exist.

Those who claim to speak on behalf of Ukrainian democracy would do well to listen to Ukrainians.

Just this poll itself shows that Ukrainians are defending their democracy, and it was never put on pause.

Opposition parties operate, and the Verkhovna Rada has kept legislating throughout the invasion, including on European integration. These are not ordinary democratic conditions, and they should not become permanent, but democracy is more than the date of the next election.

What Ukraine's partners can do is turn debate into preparation.

"A genuine choice is what they have fought and bled to preserve. They deserve partners who understand it."

The European Union will be central: in August 2026, 4.43 million people who fled Russia's war of aggression were under temporary protection in the EU. If they are to take part in a future vote, the groundwork must begin now: additional polling stations, staff, funding and protection against foreign interference, together with host governments, and well before any campaign begins.

The same governments should resist the temptation they are criticizing in Washington, namely imposing a politically convenient timetable.

Ukraine's partners can offer expertise, resources and security assistance, but they cannot provide the legitimacy on behalf of Ukrainian voters.

Ukraine is fighting to determine its own future, including when to hold its next election. When Ukrainians do go to the polls, and one day they will, the result must be credible precisely because the election was not held on someone else's schedule.

A genuine choice is what they have fought and bled to preserve. They deserve partners who understand it.

Editor's note: The opinions expressed in the op-ed section are those of the authors and do not purport to reflect the views of the Kyiv Independent.