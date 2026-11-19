Serhiy Duka (C), former first deputy head of the Security Service of Ukraine's (SBU) Department for the Protection of National Statehood, is seen near a pre-trial detention center after being released on bail in Kyiv, Ukraine, on Nov. 13, 2026. (Oleksandr Magula / Suspilne Ukraine / JSC "UA:PBC" / Global Images Ukraine via Getty Images)

Days after his release from pre-trial detention, SBU Major General Serhiy Duka went on the offensive against the anti-corruption agencies responsible for his arrest.

Arriving at the Kyiv City Council flanked by three men in military attire whom he introduced as his "bodyguards," Duka spent more than three hours before a parliamentary investigative commission insisting on his innocence.

Duka is a suspect in a sweeping investigation by the National Anti-Corruption Bureau (NABU) and the Specialized Anti-Corruption Prosecutor's Office (SAPO) focused on an alleged criminal network that operated scam call centers and influenced law enforcement officials.

In early November, Duka, then the first deputy head of the Security Service's Department for the Protection of National Statehood, was detained and charged with complicity in organized crime.

After being released from pre-trial detention on Hr 65 million ($1.4 million) bail on Nov. 13, raised by SBU employees, Duka said he wanted to testify. A low-profile security official, he began making public appearances and posting on social media accounts created from scratch.

Although he insisted there was “no conflict” between the Security Service of Ukraine (SBU) and the anti-corruption agencies, Duka questioned their high-profile investigations, accusing anti-corruption agencies of exerting political pressure, and suggested their work was harming Ukraine, President Volodymyr Zelensky and peace talks with Russia.

Duka said his unit had been overseeing investigations targeting the heads of the two anti-corruption agencies.

His arguments bore striking similarities to those of Ruslan Kravchenko, the disgraced former prosecutor general who fled Ukraine in September, and other officials under scrutiny by the Anti-Corruption Bureau.

Who is Serhiy Duka?

Duka, 43, joined the SBU in the early 2000s and served in its Kherson and Odesa regional offices before moving to Kyiv in 2020. He became deputy head of the agency's Main Directorate for Combating Corruption and Organized Crime.

In 2022, then-SBU acting Head Vasyl Maliuk appointed him to lead a unit within the agency's Department for the Protection of National Statehood. Duka rose to the general's rank in 2023 and was promoted to major general in 2026 on the recommendation of then-SBU First Deputy Head Oleksandr Poklad.

The non-government Anti-Corruption Action Center (AntAC) said Duka spearheaded the attack on NABU and SAPO in the summer of 2025, when Zelensky's team moved to strip the agencies of their independence, triggering mass nationwide protests.

Duka is from a town in the Russian-occupied part of Kherson Oblast, where many of his distant relatives still live, he said. Asked about his wife's parents, who also live in the Russian-occupied part of Ukraine's southern region, he said he no longer communicates with them and doesn't know whether they have obtained Russian passports.

Duka said he had undergone a background check to obtain security clearance and informed SBU leadership about his relatives living in Russian-occupied territory.

In recordings released by NABU and SAPO, Duka allegedly appears under the nickname "Akim" and was speaking to Andrii Osipov, one of the suspected leaders of the Khimprom criminal group.

Serhiy Duka speaks to journalists during a meeting of a parliamentary investigative committee in Kyiv, Ukraine, on Nov. 18, 2026. (Kateryna Denisova / The Kyiv Independent)

According to investigators, Duka advised Osipov on how to evade detection and arranged contacts with senior officials at other law enforcement agencies, including the Prosecutor General's Office.

Duka confirmed knowing Osipov, saying their relationship was "strictly professional" and that Maliuk had introduced them. Duka has denied any wrongdoing.

Poklad dismissed two senior officials, including Duka, on Nov. 4, saying he supported the anti-corruption investigation and expected it to be "impartial."

Duka, however, says he does not know what his current status within the SBU is.

Allegations against NABU and SAPO chiefs

Duka argues that the charges against him are a vendetta by anti-corruption agencies.

He points to events in the summer of 2025, when, according to him, his department began gathering evidence against NABU Director Semen Kryvonos in coordination with then-Prosecutor General Kravchenko. Duka says the work didn't begin until August — after the protests and parliament's vote to reinstate the anti-corruption agencies' independence.

During a hearing, Duka cited a series of allegations Kravchenko has posted on his Telegram channel in recent months, after leaving Ukraine.

Kravchenko has repeatedly accused top anti-corruption officials — NABU Director Kryvonos and SAPO Chief Oleksandr Klymenko — of misconduct. His allegations against Kryvonos include falsifying a paternity test and involvement in an alleged land-sale scheme, both of which Kryvonos has dismissed as “nonsense.”

Then-Prosecutor General Ruslan Kravchenko speaks during a briefing in Kyiv, Ukraine, on July 23, 2025. (Danylo Antoniuk / Ukrinform / NurPhoto via Getty Images)

The State Bureau of Investigation (SBI) closed the case.

On Sept. 14, Kravchenko said he had brought charges against Kryvonos. His statement came after anti-corruption agencies rolled out the first part of their investigation into the scam call centers and their law enforcement cover, known as Operation Carthage. In recordings released as part of the investigation, Kravchenko was referred to as "the boss."

Following Kravchenko’s ouster, the Prosecutor General’s Office said probes into Kryvonos had been stopped and that he had not been formally charged.

Months after fleeing, Kravchenko went on an offensive, releasing videos of what he called investigations of anti-corruption officials’ wrongdoing.

Kravchenko published recordings that he claims show a lawyer and a colleague of Klymenko’s wife accepting $10,000 in exchange for promising to influence judges at the High Anti-Corruption Court. Klymenko’s wife appears in the recordings, but her role in the alleged arrangements remains unclear.

Duka claimed that NABU detectives deliberately seized a document from the office of Maria Vdovychenko, Kravchenko's former first deputy, during searches at the Prosecutor General's Office. The document allegedly contained information concerning NABU employees and a person close to SAPO Chief Klymenko. However, neither the Prosecutor General's Office nor the SBU requested its return.

According to the heads of the anti-corruption agencies, the document listed key detectives who had come under pressure.

Accusations of pressure

Duka claimed investigations into anti-corruption officials hadn't been completed because of alleged orders from Ukraine's political leadership.

According to Duka, then-SBU Head Maliuk told him in late 2025 to stop pursuing cases involving NABU employees after returning from a meeting at the President's Office. Former Prosecutor General Kravchenko also allegedly told Duka there was no "political decision" to bring charges, he said.

Duka claimed this was one of the reasons why Anti-Corruption Bureau head Kryvonos was not charged earlier, even though charges against him were allegedly ready in late 2025.

Kravchenko, however, attempted to charge Kryvonos before fleeing the country.

Duka praised Zelensky while accusing the anti-corruption agencies of putting political pressure on him. According to him, anti-corruption agencies had become "levers of influence" over Ukraine's political leadership.

"(The goal is) to destabilize the situation in the country. First, they portray us as extremely corrupt, and then we are denied funding because we are corrupt. So, is this work being done in the interests of the state or against it?" Duka said.

President Volodymyr Zelensky (L) meets with Vasyl Maliuk, former head of the Security Service of Ukraine (SBU) on Oct. 12, 2026. (Volodymyr Zelensky / Telegram)

Duka's remarks contradict the position consistently expressed by Western partners, who have supported Ukraine's reform efforts and the work of its independent anti-corruption agencies, emphasizing that tackling corruption and strengthening institutions are key requirements for the country's EU accession.

Pressure from European partners, alongside street protests, ultimately led to the restoration of NABU and SAPO's independence in 2025.

Tackling corruption has been one of the most pressing issues for Ukrainians, according to multiple polls.

Duka also went against the independent press, saying that two leading Ukrainian media outlets — Ukrainska Pravda and NV — were used by their owner, Czech businessman Tomas Fiala, to impose pressure on him and those alleged to be corrupt.

Ukrainska Pravda is known for its investigations and reporting into alleged corruption involving Zelensky's associates. The publication’s relationship with the President's Office has long been strained as a result.

Speculation that Zelensky might impose sanctions on Fiala has surfaced several times in the past, including last summer, when the government moved to curb the independence of anti-graft agencies.

The Ukrainian president has been accused of turning to sanctions, a dubious tool, to target critics and political opponents.

According to a source familiar with the matter, Fiala was cleared from the draft sanctions list at the last minute, following calls from Western embassies.

Mounting concerns

The Anti-Corruption Bureau and the Specialized Anti-Corruption Prosecutor's Office didn't comment on Duka's recent statements. The Kyiv Independent reached out for comment.

Kryvonos said on Nov. 17 the agencies were facing unprecedented hostility following the publication of the latest part of their investigation, pointing to "clans, financial-industrial and political forces."

"We have so many enemies now that we are in the most dangerous situation in our entire history," he said at an event in Kyiv.

Ukraine's Specialized Anti-Corruption Prosecutor's Office (SAPO) Head Oleksandr Klymenko (L) and National Anti-Corruption Bureau of Ukraine (NABU) Director Semen Kryvonos attend a press conference in Kyiv, Ukraine, on May 12, 2026. (Genya Savilov / AFP via Getty Images)

Later that day on Nov. 17, Kryvonos said he had met with acting SBU Head Poklad and acting Prosecutor General Anton Kovalskyi to discuss investigations into the Khimprom criminal network.

"We must put a fair and decisive end to this group's activities," he wrote on social media.

Zelensky added that Poklad had proposed "a set of internal measures that could strengthen the SBU," along with "significant personnel changes."

Duka said seven SBU officials who had been handling cases involving NABU and SAPO employees were suspended on Nov. 18.

Note from the author:

Hello there! This is Kateryna Denisova, the author of this piece.

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