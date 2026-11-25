A Ukrainian air defense laser has successfully intercepted a Russian jet-powered Geran drone for the first time in combat conditions, presidential adviser Serhii "Flash" Beskrestnov said on Nov. 25.

The "Blysk" laser system, deployed by the company Carmine Sky, was protecting a critical infrastructure facility, Beskrestnov said in his statement. At the same time, he managed expectations for the new capability.

"It is still too early to talk about serial production of the laser. Tests are underway, during which lasers protect critical infrastructure facilities," he added.

Ukraine's deployment of Blysk comes as laser weapons are increasingly being developed as a cheaper alternative to conventional air defense missiles. Among the most prominent examples is Israel's Iron Beam, one of the first high-powered laser air defense systems to enter military service.

Ukraine's Blysk has a reported power output of four kilowatts and an effective range of up to one kilometer.

So far, persistent cloud cover and fog over Kyiv had reportedly prevented the system from engaging Russian drones effectively. Lasers suffer in poor weather, and cloud cover can disperse the beam before it reaches a drone.

On Nov. 19, Carmine Sky announced that Ukraine's first air defense laser was deployed to help protect Kyiv from Russian drones. The laser weapon could offer Ukraine a cheaper way to counter Russian drone attacks, requiring electricity rather than more costly interceptor drones or missiles. But the precision tracking of the target with a laser can be difficult against agile drones.

Beskrestnov said that the he technology is being developed within the framework of the "Private Air Defense" state program with the support of the Brave-1 defense technology cluster.

Launched by the Defense Ministry, the program authorizes companies to form air defense groups under the Air Force's operational control.

Currently, about 100 companies nationwide have joined the effort, with half forming active combat units. These private units use systems ranging from interceptor drones to automated gun turrets.

Ukrainian postal and courier company Nova Poshta, for example, has started its own private air defense force and shot down Russian attack drones targeting their facilities, Vyacheslav Klymov, co-owner of the Nova group of companies, revealed at the Kyiv International Economic Forum on Oct. 26.

As of Oct. 14, private air defense units had shot down more than 60 Russian aerial targets, primarily drones, according to Ukraine's Defense Ministry. "We created a model where the state, military and business work as one system," Mykhailo Fedorov, then Ukraine’s defense minister, said of the initiative.