Estonia has deported Russian citizen Anton Zuyev after authorities discovered his contacts with Russian intelligence services, the country's Internal Security Service (KAPO) announced on Nov. 25.

Estonia has recently stepped up measures against suspected Russian intelligence and sabotage operations, including a decision to close its road border crossings with Russia, following an attempted arson attack on an Estonian drone manufacturer.

Zuyev was deported on Nov. 24 at the recommendation of KAPO to prevent and counter potential threats to Estonia's national security, the agency said.

Estonian Foreign Minister Margus Tsahkna also commented on the deportation.

"Now you can communicate with Russian intelligence services as much as you want. In Russia."

Estonian authorities did not publicly disclose the nature of Zuyev's contacts with Russian intelligence or whether he was suspected of carrying out specific operations.

The decision came after an attempted arson attack on Estonian drone manufacturer Threod Systems on Nov. 14, which Estonian authorities attributed to Russia's military intelligence agency, the GRU.

Estonia's security service has also warned that Russian intelligence is targeting defense companies supplying Ukraine, including manufacturers of drones and other military equipment.

A day earlier, on Nov. 24, British intelligence and defense officials warned companies supplying Ukraine's military that they could face Russian sabotage attacks, urging them to strengthen security measures, according to a joint alert.

British officials said Russia had stepped up sabotage attempts against European defense facilities in recent months, often using recruited operatives to carry out arson attacks and other operations aimed at weakening support for Ukraine. The threat also includes espionage, intimidation, and information operations, according to the alert.