Germany will become the first country to gain access to Ukraine's Delta battlefield management system, as stipulated in a letter of intent signed by the countries' defense ministers in Berlin, Ukraine's defense ministry said on Nov. 24.

Ukrainian Defense Minister Yevhenii Khmara and his German counterpart, Boris Pistorius, also reached a "preliminary agreement" on additional interceptor missiles for Ukraine during the meeting on Nov. 23, the defense ministry announced, but provided no details on the number or type of missiles.

Announcement of the agreement comes as Ukraine prepares for renewed Russian attacks on its energy and supply infrastructure over the winter. Russian strikes on energy infrastructure have caused widespread power outages for Ukraine's population and triggered Kyiv's worst water outage of the full-scale war on Nov. 3, leaving residents without centralized water supply for more than 24 hours.

Under the Delta agreement, Germany can adapt the system to the needs of its armed forces, build new features, and develop the system together with Ukraine. Berlin also plans to fund the further development of the Delta system, including through the IT coalition for Ukraine initiative.

At the same time, the Ukrainian defense ministry said that Germany will not be given access to Ukrainian combat or operational data.

"Ukraine has technological solutions that have been tested on the battlefield," Khmara said. "German technological expertise will help develop and scale up the system's capabilities."

The ministers' meeting, part of Khmara's inaugural visit to Berlin, came a week after Pistorius announced on Nov. 17 that Germany and Norway would jointly finance a new package of U.S.-made Patriot interceptor missiles under the PURL initiative. He also said that Germany seeks to integrate its domestically produced IRIS-T missiles into the NASAMS air defense system Norway is supplying to Ukraine.