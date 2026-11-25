Ukrainian defense tech company Himera has raised $5 million in a strategic investment round to accelerate the development of communications systems for Ukraine's armed forces, the company said on Nov. 25.

The funding gives more capital to develop products and expand its operations in Ukraine and abroad. The deal also adds to investment in Ukraine's defense tech sector, where companies are seeking to turn wartime demand into businesses that can grow beyond the domestic market.

The potential economic benefit is broader than any single investment. The successful expansion could mean more domestic technology production and export opportunities. But the sector faces challenges, including reliance on foreign suppliers for key components and the difficulty of keeping intellectual property and financial interests in Ukraine.

Himera develops tactical digital communications systems designed to withstand electronic interference. The equipment is intended to help military units stay connected and coordinate their work when communications signals are disrupted.

The investment round was led by Gardar, with participation from existing investors Varangians, Bulava, and Green Flag VC, as well as new investors Superangel and Next Front Ventures, according to the company's announcement.

"This investment allows us to advance technologies that help Ukrainian defenders carry out their missions more effectively," said Misha Rudominski, Himera's co-founder and CEO.

He said the company would focus on developing reliable communications equipment that meets the needs of the Defense Forces.

By February 2025, thousands of Ukrainian troops were already using Himera's handheld radios. The company has also been working to strengthen its encryption technology and attract interest from NATO militaries.