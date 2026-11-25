Poland plans to establish a no-fly zone along its eastern border with Ukraine by early 2027, Polish officials reported on Nov. 25.

The proposals come amid growing concerns over Russian aerial incursions into NATO territory, following a series of incidents involving Russian missiles and drones entering Polish airspace during attacks on Ukraine on Nov. 23 and 24.

Polish Deputy Defense Minister Cezary Tomczyk said the planned no-fly zone would extend to over ten kilometers (six miles) from the country's eastern border. The government wants the relevant regulation to take effect by late December or early January, Tomczyk said, according to Polish media.

The zone would support a recently introduced procedure that allows Polish pilots to identify and potentially engage aerial targets based on radar information, intelligence from allies, altitude, and speed, rather than requiring visual identification, Tomczyk said.

Polish Foreign Minister Radosław Sikorski said on Nov. 25 that shooting down Russian missiles over Ukraine at Kyiv's request could constitute an act of self-defense.

Poland has already shot down Russian drones that entered its airspace during a large-scale Russian attack on Ukraine on Sept. 10, 2025, marking the first time a NATO member engaged Russian aerial targets since the start of the full-scale war.

Separately, Warsaw raised the possibility of NATO intercepting Russian missiles over Ukraine during a meeting of alliance ambassadors in Brussels on Nov. 23, Bloomberg reported, citing people familiar with the discussions.

Some allies supported the proposal, but the discussions remain preliminary, and no decision has been made yet.

Tomczyk said NATO was not supportive of the proposal, citing the complications it would create, and said previous discussions had ruled out such an arrangement, RMF24 reported.