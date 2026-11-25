The U.S. has not said it will accelerate deliveries of crucial air defense missiles to Ukraine, with the country still facing delays, President Volodymyr Zelensky said Nov. 25, as Russia continues its deadly drone and missile attacks.

"Unfortunately, we don't have any good news from the United States yet on accelerating deliveries. Deliveries are still delayed," Zelensky said in a video address.

With a lack of missiles for air defense systems, Ukraine is unable to sufficiently intercept Russian missiles and drones. On Oct. 26, Zelensky said that Kyiv has still been waiting for U.S. Defense Secretary Pete Hegseth to approve missile deliveries for its Patriot and NASAMS air defense systems.

With Ukraine facing insufficient deliveries of air defense missiles despite constant Russian attacks, Kyiv has worked with European allies to develop alternative systems.

A coalition of countries consisting of Denmark, France, Germany, Italy, the Netherlands, Norway, Spain, Sweden, and the U.K. joined Ukraine's Freya air defense project in July.

The anti-ballistic missile system for Ukraine and Europe is being developed by Ukrainian company Fire Point.

"We are working out the component-related issues and other technical matters. The process of integrating the components has already begun," Zelensky said in his address.

Ukraine's civilian infrastructure is regularly struck by missiles and drones in Russia's attacks, including a shopping center late on Nov. 25.

Late on Nov. 23, Russia struck a Zaporizhzhia residential building in an attack that killed at least two people and injured 48 others, officials reported.