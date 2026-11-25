Ukraine's parliament, the Verkhovna Rada, voted on Nov. 25 to join the Management Committee of the Special Tribunal for the Crime of Aggression against Ukraine, with 293 lawmakers supporting the move.

The idea emerged shortly after Russia's full-scale invasion in 2022, when Ukraine sought a way to prosecute Russian leaders for the crime of aggression. The tribunal was formally established through an agreement signed by Ukraine and the Council of Europe in June 2025.

Upon joining the committee, Ukraine will have a say in setting the tribunal's policies, approving its budget, and addressing administrative matters.

The accession agreement also requires Ukraine to contribute annually to the body's budget, according to the parliament.

The tribunal is expected to begin operating in 2027. At least 16 participants must complete their domestic procedures to bring the Management Committee into operation.

Ukraine became the 10th participant to do so, following the U.K., Estonia, Iceland, Lithuania, Luxembourg, the Netherlands, Norway, Portugal, and Sweden.

"International justice takes time, but its strength lies in its inevitability. Accountability for Russian criminals, from individual occupiers to the very top of the regime, is unavoidable." Foreign Minister Andrii Sybiha said.

Sybiha said those who should face the tribunal include Russian President Vladimir Putin, Security Council Secretary Sergei Shoigu, Chief of the General Staff Valery Gerasimov, FSB Director Alexander Bortnikov, National Guard chief Viktor Zolotov, Security Council Deputy Chairman Dmitry Medvedev, and presidential aide Nikolai Patrushev.

The tribunal will mark the first effort since the Nuremberg and Tokyo trials to prosecute a country's leadership for waging a war of aggression.

A total of 39 participants — 37 countries, Ukraine and the European Union — have expressed an intention to join the mechanism.

The Special Tribunal is intended to prosecute Russia's political and military leadership for the crime of aggression — the decision to launch and wage a war against another country.

It addresses a gap in international law, as the International Criminal Court does not have jurisdiction to prosecute Russia's leadership for the crime of aggression under the circumstances of its invasion of Ukraine, Sybiha said.

The Netherlands is set to host the tribunal in The Hague, while the European Union has allocated 10 million euros ($10.9 million) to support preparatory work ahead of its launch.