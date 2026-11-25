Finland and Norway have committed a combined 53.8 million euros ($59 million) to the Ukraine Energy Support Fund to finance equipment and repairs for energy infrastructure damaged by Russian attacks.

The funding will support Ukrainian energy companies in restoring damaged power facilities and helping ensure households and businesses maintain access to electricity and heating as winter approaches.

The money will be used to buy equipment needed to repair energy facilities damaged by Russian attacks across Ukraine.

Norway announced a contribution of 46.3 million euros, bringing its total support for Ukraine's energy sector through the fund to 255.6 million euros ($280 million), the Ukrainian Energy Ministry said on Nov. 25.

Finland announced its first contribution to the fund, pledging 7.5 million euros ($8.2 million).

"The assistance raised through the fund allows Ukrainian energy companies to obtain the equipment needed for repairs and restore energy facilities more quickly," Energy Minister Denys Shmyhal said.

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The Ukraine Energy Support Fund was established in 2022 with the support of the European Commission and is managed by the Energy Community Secretariat, an international organization that coordinates energy cooperation between Ukraine, the European Union, and other countries.

The fund allows governments, international organizations, and private companies to provide money for urgent repairs to Ukraine's energy system. It finances the purchase of equipment, spare parts, fuel, and repair services needed to maintain electricity and heating supplies, according to the Energy Community.

The fund has received around 2.48 billion euros ($2.71 billion) in grants from 41 foreign donors, representing 27 countries and three international organizations, the Energy Ministry said.