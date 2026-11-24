The appointment of Russian official Alexey Ferapontov to the second highest-ranking role at the International Atomic Energy Agency (IAEA) drew sharp criticism from Ukraine's foreign and energy ministries in a joint statement published on Nov. 24.

Russia has jeopardized nuclear safety in Europe with its attacks on and subsequent illegal seizure of Ukraine's Zaporizhzhia nuclear power plant (ZNPP), the largest such facility in Europe.

While Moscow controls the plant and large parts of Zaporizhzhia Oblast, the regional capital of Zaporizhzhia and most of the oblast's population remain under Ukrainian administration.

The IAEA is a UN body that describes itself as seeking to "promote the safe, secure, and peaceful use of nuclear technologies."

"The appointment to one of the highest decision-making bodies within the IAEA of a representative of a state body directly involved in undermining the principles of nuclear safety is a fundamental contradiction of the Agency's mandate itself," reads the joint statement.

Foreign Minister Andrii Sybiha branded Ferapontov's appointment as deputy director general "absurd," and described Ferapontov as "an accomplice in one of the greatest threats and gravest crimes against nuclear safety," in a social media post.

The IAEA is also aware of the danger Russia has created around the Zaporizhzhia nuclear power plant, with Director General Rafael Mariano Grossi noting that a Nov. 9 power outage at the facility was the "27th such event during the conflict."

And Grossi's plan to appoint Ferapontov came days after nuclear safety regulators from 38 countries warned that Russian attacks were increasing the risk of a nuclear accident in Ukraine this coming winter.

Ferapontov was sanctioned by Ukraine in 2023 as a senior figure in Russia's atomic energy agency Rostekhnadzor and Kyiv says it has "repeatedly emphasized to the leadership of the IAEA the categorical inadmissibility" of his appointment both publicly and via diplomatic channels.

The two ministries demand the "immediate cancellation" of the appointment and call on other IAEA member countries and board members to protest the decision.

A spokesperson for the IAEA who had been asked to comment had not yet replied to the Kyiv Independent by the time of this article's publication.