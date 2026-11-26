A U.S. consortium led by billionaire Todd Boehly and his holding company Eldridge Industries announced a deal on Nov. 25 to acquire the global subsidiary of the Russian oil company Lukoil, drawing backlash from lawmakers.

In addition to Eldridge Industries, the consortium consists of the the U.S. International Development Finance Corporation (DFC) , Catena Investment Holding (based in the United Arab Emirates), and global financial advisory Xtellus Partners.

Lukoil is the second-largest oil company in Russia after state-owned Rosneft and is the largest private oil company in the country. The energy giant has faced sanctions imposed by Ukraine's allies in response to Russia's war against Ukraine.

Under the newly announced deal, the Austrian-based international subsidiary known as Lukoil International GmbH (LIG) will be acquired in a share swap. Lukoil will receive restricted shares of its company (PJSC Lukoil) and other Russian companies in exchange for 100% of LIG's equity, Eldridge announced in a press release.

In the swap, direct cash payment won't be transferred to Russia.

The U.S. International Development Finance Corporation (DFC) will obtain an ownership interest, sale consideration will be held in a "restricted custodial account for five years or until sanctions are lifted," and LIG will be completely severed from Lukoil upon closing, according to the press release.

The transaction has not been finalized and is subject to approval by the U.S. Treasury Department's Office of Foreign Assets Control (OFAC).

Democratic Rep. Gregory Meeks, a ranking member of the House Foreign Affairs Committee, condemned the Lukoil deal.

"Time and again, this administration demonstrates it will stop at nothing to empower Russia and undercut Ukraine. The American people deserve to know why a U.S. government agency is taking an ownership stake in a Russian oil company's portfolio while Russia continues its war," he said.

Democratic political strategist and television host Jessica Tarlov also decried the move in a post to X.

"U.S. swooping in to help the Russians again. Seriously f*cked up," she said.