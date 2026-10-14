Ukraine war latest: Operation Vivaldi liberates another 101 square kilometers in Donetsk Oblast

Key developments on Oct. 14:

Ukraine retakes another 101 square kilometers in Donetsk Oblast's Lyman sector, Third Army Corps says

Zelensky arrives in UK as London vows to speed up anti-drone missile deliveries for Ukraine

'Ostentatious disrespect' — Zelensky says Russia defied Trump's energy ceasefire with latest missile strike

Germany puts Ukrainian on trial over Nord Stream sabotage

SBU detains 18-year-old suspected FSB agent in Kyiv over attempt to activate 148 Starlink terminals for Russia

Ukraine's Third Army Corps, together with its attached units, has retaken another 101 square kilometers during the fourth stage of Operation Vivaldi on the Lyman sector in Donetsk Oblast, the corps announced on Oct. 14.

Ukraine liberated the villages of Zelena Dolyna, Lypove, and Kolodiazi, while Russia lost about 3,000 of its soldiers in the fourth stage of the operation, the corps reported on Telegram.

"The enemy was unable to cut the key logistics artery of our group in the Donbas. We thwarted the offensive of the group 'Zapad' and forced it to transfer part of the units of the 1st Tank Army, which weakened the pressure on Kupiansk-Vuzlovyi," corps commander Brig. Gen. Andrii Biletskyi said.

In total, Operation Vivaldi saw the liberation and return of 16 settlements and 277 square kilometers (106 square miles) to Ukraine, the corps said. "Four seasons of 'Vivaldi' are over, but the music continues."

On Sept. 15, Biletskyi confirmed that Ukrainian forces under the command of the 3rd Army Corps were conducting a series of counterattacks north of the front-line city of Lyman in Donetsk Oblast.

The operation dealt "a heavy blow to the combat capabilities of Russia's 20th and 25th Combined Arms Armies," Biletskyi said then, adding that Ukrainian drone strikes had pushed Russian supply hubs across the state border.

The fight for the heart of the so-called Donbas fortress belt — Sloviansk, Kramatorsk, Druzhkivka, and Kostiantynivka — is crucial going into the winter months, when Russia will look to maximize its foothold in urban areas to prepare for a 2027 offensive campaign.

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Zelensky arrives in UK as London vows to speed up anti-drone missile deliveries for Ukraine

President Volodymyr Zelensky arrived in the U.K. on Oct. 14 to meet British Prime Minister Andy Burnham and King Charles III, as London pledges missiles to help Ukraine counter Russia's jet-powered drones.

The visit comes at a tense moment for Ukraine, with U.S. President Donald Trump's administration pressuring Kyiv to halt strikes against Russian oil refineries and threatening to cut off intelligence sharing and arms shipments.

Ahead of Zelensky's visit, Burnham vowed that the U.K.'s support for Ukraine remains "rock-solid."

The Ukrainian president was first welcomed by King Charles at Buckingham Palace before meeting Burnham.

"I thank His Majesty King Charles III for the audience. It is important for me to have the opportunity to personally thank him for his unwavering support for Ukraine," Zelensky said on X.

The British prime minister then welcomed Zelensky at 10 Downing Street in the company of a military ceremonial guard, the first such honor granted to a foreign leader, according to the BBC.

The British government has announced an air defense missile package worth 45 million pounds (around $60 million) for Ukraine, as the country faces an intensifying onslaught of Russian missiles and drones.

"The U.K. will accelerate deliveries of British Lightweight Multirole Missiles (LMMs), which have proven extremely effective against jet-powered drones that are being used to strike far beyond the front lines in Ukraine, including Kyiv and beyond," the British government said in a press release on Oct. 13.

Russia has been increasingly deploying jet-powered drones that are faster and more difficult to intercept than older Shahed models, posing a new threat as Ukraine braces for massive strikes against energy infrastructure in winter.

Of the 45-million-pound package, the U.K. will expedite the delivery of 10 million pounds ($13 million) worth of LMMs to meet the most urgent winter needs.

"I’m announcing that we're accelerating the delivery of British-made air defenses for (Ukraine)," Burnham told the press while meeting Zelensky. The British leader also said he would seek to "repair bridges" between Ukraine and the U.S.

Burnham's office said earlier that he had instructed his cabinet to prepare additional military and financial assistance packages for Ukraine, as well as fresh sanctions against Russia.

The U.K. further reiterated that it stands by its plans to ban maritime services for Russian liquefied natural gas (LNG) exports.

London said last year it would implement the phased ban over 2026 "in lockstep with our European partners."

The EU plans to ban Russian LNG imports by January 2027 but has failed to agree on a full ban on maritime services, with Greece securing a carve-out for Russian LNG exports to non-EU countries.

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'Ostentatious disrespect' — Zelensky says Russia defied Trump's energy ceasefire with latest missile strike



Russia demonstrated its disregard for U.S. President Donald Trump's proposed energy ceasefire by launching drones and missiles against Ukraine's power grid overnight, President Volodymyr Zelensky said on Oct. 14.

Moscow's forces deployed 39 ballistic missiles and over 120 drones against energy and critical infrastructure in Kyiv, Kyiv Oblast, and Kharkiv, Zelensky said, calling it "ostentatious disrespect toward the United States."

At least three people were killed, and another 22 were injured as a result of the Russian strike that hit a residential building in the Desnianskyi district and power plants elsewhere in the city, Kyiv Mayor Vitali Klitschko said.

Russia has ramped up aerial strikes against Ukrainian energy sites as winter nears, despite Trump's unexpected and unilateral announcement on Oct. 11 that both Kyiv and Moscow agreed to halt attacks against each other's energy infrastructure.

Even as Kyiv said it had halted attacks against Russian oil refineries since Trump's ceasefire announcement, Trump declined to blame the Kremlin for breaking the truce when asked by a reporter on Oct. 13.

"The strike was entirely deliberate and demonstrative in its scale," Zelensky noted, adding that at least 600,000 people are without power and reporting damage to 26 power facilities, as well as four oil and gas sites.

"Russia does not consider the American President's statements strong," the Ukrainian leader added.

The comments come as Washington piles on pressure on Kyiv to halt its aerial campaign against Russian refineries, which he linked to rising global fuel prices — a claim disputed by experts.

The Kyiv Independent has previously learned that the Trump administration threatened senior Ukrainian military and government officials with cutting intelligence sharing and arms sales unless it stopped attacking Russian refineries.

While Ukrainian and U.S. sources told the Kyiv Independent earlier this week that Washington has not yet stopped intelligence support, questions about the early warning provided by partners are mounting as strikes now hit Kyiv even before the alarm sounds.

Presidential Advisor Serhii "Flash" Beskretnov and Serhii Sternenko, an activist and former advisor to ex-Defense Minister Mykhailo Fedorov, claimed on Oct. 14 that Elon Musk's SpaceX has limited the speed of Starlink terminals in Ukraine, causing disruption to "a number of critical missions."

"The American President has all the effective and necessary tools to bring peace closer through strength, justice, and pressure on the aggressor," Zelensky noted, urging Washington to impose sanctions on Russia under late Senator Lindsey Graham's sanctions bill and calling for additional supplies of Patriot interceptors.

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Germany puts Ukrainian on trial over Nord Stream sabotage

Ukrainian citizen Serhii Kuznetsov went to trial in Hamburg on Oct. 14 on suspicion of involvement in the sabotage of the Nord Stream pipelines.

A series of explosions rocked the controversial Nord Stream 1 and 2 pipelines in September 2022, destroying three out of four key gas pipelines linking Russia and Germany via the Baltic Sea.

Kuznetsov, a former soldier, was accused of leading the sabotage group, involving six other people. German investigators claim that he commanded the yacht "Andromeda," from which a team of divers allegedly carried out the attack against the pipelines.

On the first day of the trial, prosecutors accused Kuznetsov of being an accomplice to war crimes by committing an attack against civilian infrastructure.

Kuznetsov and Kyiv have denied any involvement in the sabotage.

The trial — the first held in connection with the Nord Stream sabotage — is expected to run until February.

Kuznietsov was arrested in August 2025 near the Italian town of Rimini under a European arrest warrant before being extradited to Germany.

Another Ukrainian suspect, Volodymyr Zhuravliov, was detained in Croatia in August 2026 and awaits extradition. Zhuravliov was first detained in Poland in September 2025, but a Polish court refused to extradite him to Germany and instead released him a month later.

The Nord Stream 2 pipeline, which never became operational, had long been a flashpoint in European energy politics.

Even before Russia's full-scale invasion of Ukraine, critics said it deepened Germany's dependence on Russian gas and undermined European energy security.

SBU detains 18-year-old suspected FSB agent in Kyiv over attempt to activate 148 Starlink terminals for Russia

Ukraine's Security Service (SBU) has detained an 18-year-old man in Kyiv suspected of working for Russia's Federal Security Service (FSB). According to investigators, he attempted to register 148 Starlink terminals for use by Russian forces.

The SBU reported that the terminals were intended to support the planning of Russian military operations in the Donetsk and Zaporizhzhia regions. Ukrainian security officers say they prevented the devices from being activated.

According to the investigation, the suspect is a former student at a Kyiv college, where he trained to become a welder. After completing his studies, he began looking for ways to earn quick money through Telegram channels.

He was allegedly contacted by an FSB officer who offered him money in exchange for cooperation.

Within days of being recruited, the suspect registered 15 Starlink terminals using the passport details of relatives and acquaintances. He then prepared personal information belonging to other individuals to register another 133 devices.

SBU officers detained the suspect near a post office, where he allegedly planned to activate another batch of terminals.

The 15 previously registered Starlink terminals, whose details had already been sent to his Russian handler via a messaging app, were also blocked.

The suspect remains in custody without the possibility of bail. If convicted, he faces life imprisonment and confiscation of property.

The case adds to a growing number of incidents in which Russia allegedly recruits Ukrainians to carry out assignments on Moscow's behalf, including a recent case on Oct. 12, when Ukrainian authorities detained a 19-year-old suspected of plotting a bomb attack on a bus carrying soldiers in Rivne.

According to the SBU, the suspect had also been recruited through Telegram channels offering quick money.

On Oct. 6, the SBU reported arresting a suspected collaborator in Kyiv who allegedly helped Russia establish repeater stations for its drones and gather intelligence on targets in the capital.

In August, the SBU detained a suspected Russian agent in Kharkiv Oblast who allegedly registered 27 Starlink terminals for Russian forces.



