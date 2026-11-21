Russia could take several months to a year to remove the collapsed section of the Crimean Bridge following Ukrainian strikes that severely damaged the crossing, Defense Minister Yevhenii Khmara said during a briefing between President Volodymyr Zelensky and visiting British Defense Secretary Wes Streeting.

Ukraine on Nov. 17 carried out a major operation against the bridge, which links Russia to occupied Crimea, bringing down part of its roadway and obstructing shipping through the Kerch Strait. The crossing serves as a critical military supply route for Russian forces in occupied Ukrainian territories.

Speaking at the briefing, Zelensky described the strike as a complex, multi-stage operation that also involved destroying Russian weapons used against Ukraine.

Zelensky defended the attack as a response to Russia's constant strikes on Ukrainian infrastructure.

"Not one, not two — 109 attacks," Zelensky said, referring to Russian strikes on Ukrainian bridges. "That's why it's an absolutely fair response."

The president also rejected Russian President Vladimir Putin's claims that the Crimean Bridge was not used for military logistics, pointing to publicly available footage of Russian tanks, armored vehicles, and artillery crossing it.

"It's not secret. It's not from intelligence. It's from ordinary people," Zelensky said, referring to videos documenting Russian military movements across the bridge.

Khmara said the collapse of the road section had obstructed the passage of vessels beneath the bridge, forcing Russian authorities to examine how to remove the fallen structure.

"We understand that they are now conducting an assessment. They have sent divers down and are examining in detail how they can lift and move the damaged section of the bridge," Khmara said.

He estimated that lifting and moving the collapsed structure could take several months to a year.

Ukrainian forces used domestically produced weapons, including Flamingo and Neptune missiles, to target the crossing. Part of the road bridge collapsed into the Kerch Strait, while the railway section also sustained damage.

The Crimean Bridge, built following Russia's illegal annexation of Crimea in 2014, has been repeatedly targeted by Ukraine in an effort to disrupt Russian military logistics.

Zelensky also addressed reports of U.S. pressure on European allies over their continued military support for Ukraine, rejecting suggestions that President Donald Trump had threatened European leaders during a Nov. 19 meeting in Berlin.

"I did not hear him threaten anyone. Absolutely not. Let's be honest," Zelensky said. According to the president, Trump instead suggested that European countries were spending substantial sums on the war that could be directed toward their own needs once the conflict ended.

"I think the United States understands that it is impossible to pressure Europe today," Zelensky added, pointing to European unity in supporting Ukraine.