Editor's Note: This is a developing story.



The Novoshakhtinsk Oil Products Plant (NZNP) in the city of Novoshakhtinsk, in Russia’s Rostov region, was left burning after a large-scale attack by Ukrainian drones, multiple monitoring outlets reported early on Nov. 23.

The strike is the latest Ukrainian attack on Russian energy sites aiming to reduce Moscow's oil profits and deplete fuel powering Russian forces.

Ukrainian open-source intelligence (OSINT) monitoring channels Exilenova+ and Supernova+ reported that the oil facility, approximately 200 kilometers (125 miles) from Ukrainian-controlled territory, was burning following a Ukrainian drone strike.

Eyewitness footage from residents near the site appears to show fires from the facility glowing brightly in the night sky, with the sounds of Russian air defenses audible.

Russian opposition news outlet Astra reported numerous explosions in the city and that residents of the region said the fire from the facility could be seen many kilometers away.

The Kyiv Independent can not independently verify the extent of the damage or the targets of the strikes at the time of publication.

0:00 / 1× Eyewitness footage from near Novoshakhtinsk, Rostov Oblast, Russia shows what appears to be flames erupting from the oil refinery following a Ukrainian attack on Nov. 23, 2026. (Exilenova_plus / Telegram)

The site has been the target of multiple Ukrainian attacks. On Sept. 25, the site was left in flames following a drone attack. On Aug. 25, the refinery was targeted in a strike, but no damage to the facility was immediately reported.

In October, an oil-loading terminal handling petroleum products for export, including shipments from the Novoshakhtinsk oil refinery, was left burning after a Ukrainian attack.

According to Ukraine's General Staff, the Novoshakhtinsk refinery can process approximately 7.5 million tons of oil per year. The plant is considered one of the important suppliers of petroleum products in southern Russia supplying the Russian armed forces.

As Kyiv continues to pummel Russian energy sites, Moscow's oil output has seen a notable decline.

Since late October, Ukrainian strikes on Russian oil refiners have decreased the country's crude oil processing volumes by 45%, Reuters reported on Nov. 18.

On Nov. 15, President Volodymyr Zelensky said that Ukrainian forces took 55% of Russia's oil refining capacity offline through long-distance drone and missile strikes.