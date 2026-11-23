Russian authorities repeatedly changed the date and cause of death of imprisoned Ukrainian journalist Viktoriia Roshchyna, outlet Vazhnye Istorii reported on Nov. 23.

The investigation by Vazhnye Istorii, an independent Russian opposition news outlet, is the latest information about what happened to Roshchyna, a Ukrainska Pravda journalist who died in Russian captivity after torture in the fall of 2024. Roshchyna, 27, disappeared in August 2023 while reporting from Russian-occupied territories. Moscow later admitted to detaining her.

Using data from Russia's Federal State Statistics Service (Rosstat) obtained by hacking groups Silent Crow and Cyber Partisans, Vazhnye Istorii, meaning "important stories", reported that Roshchyna's death certificate was altered multiple times.

According to the report, the Rosstat database contained just one death record for a woman whose dates of birth and death exactly match those of Roshchyna. Data show that a week before Roshchyna's recorded death, she was transferred from Pretrial Detention Center No. 2 in Taganrog to Pretrial Detention Center No. 3 in Kizel, Perm Krai.



Both facilities are known for the use of torture against prisoners.



Initially, Roshchyna's death was listed on the Rosstat database as Dec. 16, 2024, with an unknown cause. Days later, Russia's Civil Registry Office sent Rosstat a correction, moving Roshchyna's death date to Sept. 19, 2024. If accurate, this would mean that Roshchyna died six days before a prisoner exchange, in which she had been promised a place, occurred.

In February 2025, Roshchyna's death certificate was again altered, and the cause of her death was changed from "unknown" to "illness." Russian authorities claimed Roshchyna died from myocardial dystrophy, a heart disorder. The final amendments to her death record were made on Feb. 11, 2025, just three days before her body was returned to Ukraine.

Vazhnye Istorii reported that while replacing a death certificate and clarifying the cause of death is not a unique situation, typically, if the cause of death is unknown, a preliminary death certificate is issued first.



"Roshchina's first death certificate was already final, and it was replaced with a new one in place of the final one with a specific cause," Vazhnye Istorii reported. "This type of change accounts for less than 0.3% of all records in the Rosstat system. Changing the date of death to an earlier date, changing both the day and month, is even rarer: it occurs in approximately 0.1% of all records."

People put flowers on coffin during funeral ceremony for journalist Viktoriia Roshchyna on the Maidan Nezalezhnosti on Aug. 8, 2025 in Kyiv, Ukraine. (Andriy Zhyhaylo/Oboz.ua/Global Images Ukraine via Getty Images)

Roshchyna's death location was also listed as "unknown", matching the locator given to Russian prisoners who die in pretrial detention facilities or during transit.

The journalist's body was returned to Ukraine in late February 2025, falsely labeled as that of an "unidentified man." DNA testing later confirmed her identity.

Yurii Belousov, head of the war crimes department at the Prosecutor General's Office, said that numerous signs of torture and ill-treatment were found on the journalist's body. Experts also saw signs that Roshchyna could've been abused with electric shocks.

According to investigators, her body showed evidence of an autopsy conducted in Russia before it was returned to Ukraine.

During the examination in Ukraine, it turned out that Roshchyna's brain, eyes, and part of the trachea had been removed. A bruise on Roshchyna’s neck, along with a suspected fracture of the hyoid bone — a common indicator of strangulation — was found.

The journalist's body was also marked with the Russian abbreviation "SPAS" during the exchange. Journalists suggest this "total failure of the arteries of the heart," a designation that may have been used by Russian authorities to fabricate an official cause of death.

In August 2025, Roshchyna was posthumously awarded the Order of Freedom, a Ukrainian state award given for exceptional contributions to the country's sovereignty, democracy, and human rights.

Roshchyna was posthumously honored as a "Press Freedom Hero" by the International Press Institute in October 2025. The award recognizes journalists who have demonstrated an unwavering commitment to press freedom.