Editor's note: This is a developing story and is being updated.

Russia targeted the city of Zaporizhzhia late on Nov. 23, striking a residential building in an attack that killed at least two people and injured 33 others, officials reported.

Mykhailo Semikin, the head of the Zaporizhzhia Oblast Military Administration, reported that Russian forces partially destroyed a five-story residential building in the Kosmichnyi district of the city. Photos posted of the aftermath of the attack show a gaping hole in the side of the building.

While details on the injuries sustained was not immediately clear, officials said at least one victim suffered a traumatic brain injury and is in critical condition. Among the injured victims are an infant under the age of one, as well as three children aged 4, 6, and 16.

A home was also destroyed amid the attack. Damage was sustained by other multi-story residential buildings, private homes, vehicles, and a transport infrastructure, Semikin said.

Emergency workers are continuing to search under the rubble of the destroyed building for additional victims.

While it was not immediately clear as to what weaponry was used in the attack, Zaporizhzhia has often been the target of glide bomb and drone attacks given its proximity to the front line.

The city and it surrounding region face daily attacks with Russia launching hundreds of projectiles towards the region.