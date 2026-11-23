Russian attacks on four energy facilities in Dnipropetrovsk Oblast over two days have left about 353,000 households without electricity, the private energy company DTEK said on Nov. 23.

The southeastern region continues to be one of the worst-affected by Russia's latest wave of attacks against Ukraine's energy grid.

The facilities were hit on Nov. 21-22 in Dnipro and surrounding areas, damaging equipment and causing fires at several sites, the company told public broadcaster Suspilne.

Most of the facilities had been struck before, DTEK said, adding that no energy workers were injured in the recent attacks.

Emergency repair crews worked through the night and continued restoration efforts, prioritizing electricity supplies to critical infrastructure, the company said. Damage to main transmission networks meant technicians could not yet reconnect all consumers.

Emergency power cuts were in effect in Dnipro and the Dniprovskyi, Samarivskyi, Kamianskyi and Pavlohradskyi districts, with regular outage schedules suspended. Other parts of the region were subject to scheduled cuts ordered by national grid operator Ukrenergo, DTEK said.

The outage came amid renewed Russian attacks on Ukraine's energy system ahead of winter, when electricity demand rises as temperatures fall.

Russia has increasingly targeted not only power plants but also the transmission infrastructure needed to deliver electricity to consumers.

In November, Russian attacks had forced three DTEK power plants to halt generation, while strikes on transmission lines were restricting the flow of electricity from functioning plants to central and eastern Ukraine.

DTEK said its crews were continuing repairs but did not give a timeline for restoring power to all affected households.