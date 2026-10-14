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Russian drone debris damages artwork of famous contemporary artist at museum in northwestern Ukraine

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by Kate Tsurkan
Russian drone debris damages artwork of famous contemporary artist at museum in northwestern Ukraine
Petro Antyp’s polyptych “Cosmogony" damaged in Russia's overnight attack in Lutsk, Volyn Oblast, Ukraine, on Oct. 13, 2026. (Courtesy: Roman Korsak)

Debris from a Russian drone damaged artwork by one of Ukraine's most prolific contemporary artists at the Korsak Art Museum in Lutsk, a northwestern Ukrainian city, the museum staff reported on Oct. 14.

Petro Antyp's polyptych "Cosmogony," a Ukrainian interpretation of the world's origin, spans thousands of square meters. The museum's founder, Viktor Korsak, described the damage inflicted upon the panel "The Future" as a "symbolic and at the same time terrifying coincidence."

The museum was damaged in a fire caused by a Russian drone attack against Lutsk on Oct. 13, the staff said.

"Now the war itself has intervened in a work about the future. And I wonder: perhaps we should not fully restore the damaged section? Perhaps these traces of war should remain as a historical artifact and a warning to future generations? But the most important thing is that we continue to create!" Korsak wrote.

Established in 2018, the Korsak Museum is the country's largest museum of contemporary Ukrainian art. The museum has received international recognition for its curatorial work, including a Special Commendation at the 2025 European Museum of the Year Awards.

Although the Oct. 13 attack damaged part of the collection, Roman Korsak, Viktor's son and the museum's owner, told the Kyiv Independent that the museum continues to operate.

"We know the collection remains at risk. But we believe the greater loss would be to hide art away from people and close our doors at such a difficult time," Korsak said.

Ukraine's cultural heritage has long been a target of Russian aggression. The Culture Ministry reported that, as of September 2026, Russia has damaged or destroyed at least 2,161 cultural heritage sites and 2,665 cultural institutions since the start of the full-scale war.

Tens of thousands of artworks are also estimated to have been looted by Russia from Ukraine's museums in the occupied territories and active combat zones.

Russia attacked Ukraine's northwest again on Oct. 14, exacting a deadly toll: at least six people were killed and 20 injured in Volyn Oblast, including Lutsk, and in neighboring Rivne Oblast.

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Kate Tsurkan

Culture Reporter

Kate Tsurkan is a reporter at the Kyiv Independent who writes mostly about culture-related topics. Her newsletter Explaining Ukraine with Kate Tsurkan, which focuses specifically on Ukrainian culture, is published weekly by the Kyiv Independent and is partially supported by a generous grant from the Nadia Sophie Seiler Fund. Kate co-translated Oleh Sentsov’s “Diary of a Hunger Striker,” Myroslav Laiuk’s “Bakhmut,” Andriy Lyubka’s “War from the Rear,” and Khrystia Vengryniuk’s “Long Eyes,” among other books. Some of her previous writing and translations have appeared in the New Yorker, Vanity Fair, Harpers, the Washington Post, the New York Times, the Los Angeles Review of Books, and elsewhere. She is the co-founder of Apofenie Magazine and, in addition to Ukrainian and Russian, also knows French.

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