Deadly Russian missile strike in Kyiv kills 2, injures 21 — allies gave no early warning, Zelensky says

Editor's note: This is a developing story and is being updated.

Russia attacked Kyiv with ballistic missiles late in the evening on Oct. 13, wreaking destruction in a residential neighborhood just moments after the air raid alarms sounded.

Presidential adviser Dmytro Lytvyn told reporters that allies had not provided early warning of the launches for the second day in a row. Ukraine's Air Force also said no alerts had been received on either day.

Afterwards, President Volodymyr Zelensky confirmed that no early warning was provided to Ukraine, adding that a Kyiv thermal power plant and residential building were targeted.

"Our system detected these missiles almost as they were approaching Kyiv," Zelensky said.

With little warning, a Russian missile struck a nine-story residential building in the city's Desnyanskyi district, igniting a large-scale fire, Kyiv Mayor Vitalii Klitschko reported.

At least two people have been killed, and another 21 were injured as a result of the Russian strike on the residential building, he said.

Among those injured, 16 people were hospitalized, and four are in serious condition, Klitschko reported.

First responders look after a victim from a Kyiv residential building struck by Russian missile fire late on Oct. 13, 2026. (Serhii Korovayny/The Kyiv Independent) Local residents watch as emergency services respond to a Russian missile strike on a residential building late on Oct. 13, 2026. (Serhii Korovayny/The Kyiv Independent) First responders help a victim down a ladder after a Russian missile struck a Kyiv residential building in a fatal attack late on Oct. 13, 2026. (Serhii Korovayny/The Kyiv Independent) First responders rescue a victim from a Kyiv residential building struck by Russian missile fire late on Oct. 13, 2026. (Serhii Korovayny/The Kyiv Independent)

Local resident Maksym told the Kyiv Independent that he and his partner had to evacuate to their building's corridor before heading to a shelter after windows were shattered in a nearby explosion.

"Everything was very fast. We didn't even understand anything," he said.

Russian missile threats also triggered air raid alerts in parts of Lviv, Volyn, and Ivano Frankivsk oblasts in western Ukraine, far from the front lines.

0:00 / 1× First responders help a victim down a ladder after a Russian missile struck a Kyiv residential building in a fatal attack late on Oct. 13, 2026. (Serhii Korovayny/The Kyiv Independent)

Ukraine did not receive any advance warning of the attack from allies, which is unusual, presidential advisor Lytvyn said when asked by reporters.

Ukraine's Air Force confirmed that Russia had launched ballistic missiles at Kyiv, saying that "no information from partners regarding missile launches from enemy territory has been received," either on Oct. 12 or 13.

In the Russian attack on Oct. 12, at least 12 people were injured, including a 17-year-old, according to the Kyiv City State Administration's Health Department.

Just a day earlier, sources told the Kyiv Independent that the Trump administration threatened senior Ukrainian military and government officials, warning of plans to withdraw support from Ukraine in a push to protect Russian oil refineries.

"They called all the top military officials with threats," one Ukrainian official told the Kyiv Independent. "They're telling everyone that they're going to turn off both the intelligence sharing and PURL."