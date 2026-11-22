Editor's note: This is a developing story and is being updated.

A Russian drone attack on Kyiv Oblast overnight on Nov. 22 damaged a five-story apartment building, killed at least two people and injured four others, with several people trapped under the rubble, local officials reported.

The attack damaged the apartment building in the Vyshhorod district, sparking a fire and leaving a section spanning all five floors "destroyed," Tymur Tkachenko, head of the Kyiv Oblast Military Administration, said.

"Rescuers recovered the body of yet another person," Tkachenko said. "The search and rescue operation is ongoing... Russia must be held accountable for every crime it has committed."

The aftermath of a Russian attack on a residential building in Dymer, Kyiv Oblast, Ukraine, on Nov. 22, 2026. (Christopher Occhicone/The Kyiv Independent)

Families of those who are missing stand outside the ruins of an apartment building, waiting to hear the fate of their loved ones. Among them is retiree Arkadii Kozenko, who said his 18-year-old son, who was in the apartment at the time of the drone attack.

Kozenko received a phone call at around 5 a.m., informing him that a Russian drone fell on the apartment building and an explosion occurred. His son, Roman Komarenko, was supposed to go to an internship during the day, he said.

"We are waiting for the result... whether he is alive or not," Kozenko told the Kyiv Independent as rescue workers continued to search through the rubble. "We are hoping (for the best)."

Kozenko believes that the Western allies should provide more much-needed weapons to Ukraine, including Patriot missiles to defend itself against the ballistic threat, in a timely manner, to end the war faster.

"We live in fear," Kozenko said.

Russia has intensified its drone and missile attacks on Kyiv and the surrounding region in recent months, targeting Ukrainian cities ahead of the winter season.

During its latest large-scale attack on Kyiv on Nov. 20, Russia damaged a critical infrastructure facility and several bridges in the capital. At least nine people were killed and 30 others injured.

As Russian attacks continue, Zelensky has repeatedly urged Ukraine's allies to speed up promised air defense deliveries, particularly U.S.-made PAC-2 and PAC-3 interceptor missiles.