A Swedish Air Force pilot flying a JAS 39 Gripen fighter jet under NATO command was authorized to shoot down a suspected Russian cruise missile over Poland on Nov. 20 but did not fire because severe weather prevented him from identifying the target, a senior Polish military commander said.

The incident occurred at the time of a large-scale Russian attack on Ukraine, during which three aerial objects entered Polish airspace. NATO is preparing to discuss the incursions and the alliance's response to Russian threats along its eastern flank.

Lt. Gen. Ireneusz Nowak, operational commander of the Polish Armed Forces, told Polish newspaper Rzeczpospolita that the pilot attempted to intercept an object believed to be a Russian Kh-101 cruise missile, according to Hromadske.

Exceptionally difficult weather conditions prevented the pilot from identifying the object visually or through the aircraft's onboard electro-optical systems, Nowak said.

The Swedish Gripens were operating under NATO's Combined Air Operations Centre in Uedem, Germany, which had issued conditional authorization to engage targets once identification requirements were met.

The aircraft were participating in a two-month NATO air defense deployment to protect Polish airspace. Although primarily based in Sweden, the fighters could operate from a forward air base in Poland, according to the Swedish Armed Forces.

NATO aircraft have previously intercepted Russian aerial threats over allied territory. In September 2025, Polish and Dutch fighter jets shot down Russian drones that entered Polish airspace during a large-scale attack on Ukraine, marking the first known use of force by NATO members against Russian aerial threats during the full-scale invasion.

Polish forces tracked 11 potentially threatening aerial objects during Russia's Nov. 20 attack, three of which crossed into Polish airspace.

Two Swedish Gripens and two Polish F-16 fighter jets were deployed, supported by a Saab 340 airborne early warning aircraft, a Dutch aerial refueling aircraft and ground-based air defense systems. The Kyiv Independent previously reported the deployment of Swedish fighters and a Dutch refueling aircraft.

Nowak said Polish forces also received tracking information from Ukraine through its Virazh air surveillance system.

Polish Defense Minister Władysław Kosiniak-Kamysz previously said two Russian missiles and a suspected jet-powered drone had fallen on Polish territory during the attack. No injuries were reported.

Poland's Prime Minister Donald Tusk described the incursions as a possible deliberate Russian provocation, saying their timing was unlikely to be coincidental given military exercises involving Ukraine's European allies, according to Reuters.

NATO Secretary General Mark Rutte, speaking during a visit to Warsaw on Nov. 21, pledged that the alliance would defend Polish territory following the incursions.

"I can guarantee that NATO will defend every inch of Polish territory," Rutte said, according to Reuters, citing the Polish Press Agency.

Rutte said NATO's Supreme Allied Commander Europe, Gen. Alexus Grynkewich, would assess potential threats to the alliance's defense and deterrence capabilities and make adjustments if necessary.

The NATO chief described the incident as dangerous and said its circumstances remained under investigation, according to Polish Radio.

Poland also intends to seek additional forces and capabilities for NATO's Eastern Sentry operation, which aims to strengthen defenses along the alliance's eastern flank.

Ukrainian Foreign Minister Andrii Sybiha condemned the airspace violations, warning that Russia's attacks on Ukraine threatened European security.

"While Moscow tries to initiate discussions about the 'new security architecture of Europe,' Russian missiles and drones directly undermine the existing security order in Europe," Sybiha said in a statement reported by Polish Radio on Nov. 20.

Sybiha called for increased pressure on Russia and stronger Ukrainian air defenses, arguing that supporting Ukraine also helps protect NATO members.

He said Ukraine was working closely with Poland to investigate the incursions and prevent similar incidents.

NATO's North Atlantic Council is scheduled to meet in Brussels on Nov. 23 to discuss the Polish airspace violations, Reuters reported.