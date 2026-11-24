Editor's note: This is a developing story and is being updated.

A drone reportedly burst into flames in Moldova's Russian-occupied Transnistria region on the evening of Nov. 23, Moldovan media outlets reported, citing resident accounts.

Neither the model nor origin of the drone was immediately known. The Kyiv Independent cannot independently verify the reports.

Moldova's IPN news agency reported that the drone crashed around 6:45 p.m. local time near the town of Dnestrovsc, which is located adjacent to the Ukrainian border in Odesa Oblast. Eyewitnesses told IPN that the drone exploded on impact with a fire reported near a gas station.

The full extent of the damage caused was not immediately clear.

Transnistria, which has been under Russian occupation since 1992, lies along Ukraine's Odesa and Vinnytsia oblasts, with the Ukrainian-Moldovan frontier in this area stretching more than 400 kilometers (250 miles).

The map of Moldova and Russian-occupied Transnistria. (Lisa Kukharska/The Kyiv Independent)

The incident comes amid the backdrop of increased Russian airspace violations in recent weeks stemming from Russia's war in Ukraine.

Given its proximity to Ukraine, Moldova has repeatedly faced drone incursions into its territory. Most recently, Moldova's Defense Ministry reported that a Russian drone violated Moldovan airspace twice on Nov. 21 during an attack on western Ukraine.

Neighboring countries have also experienced an increase in aerial incursions.

On Nov. 20, three suspected Russian missiles came down at Nowy Lipowiec and Rudnik nad Sanem in Poland, while the jet-powered drone fell at Molodycz. The incident occurred during a mass overnight attack on Ukraine and as the so-called Coalition of the Willing, involving British and French troops, conducted military exercises in Poland.

Days later, a Russian unmanned aerial vehicle briefly entered Poland's airspace late on Nov. 22 during an attack on western Ukraine, Polish authorities announced.

The latest airspace violations come as Western officials have warned that Russia's war in Ukraine was spreading into neighboring areas.

NATO Secretary General Mark Rutte condemned Russia's attack following a conversation with Polish Prime Minister Donald Tusk and stressed that the alliance would continue to support Ukraine.

"This incident is clearly dangerous — a consequence of Russia's ongoing war against Ukraine. I condemn Russia’s attacks as well as its ongoing war," Rutte wrote on X.

U.S. President Donald Trump, who days prior called Russian President Vladimir Putin his "friend," downplayed Russian incursions into Polish territory while speaking to reporters while aboard Air Force One on Nov. 19.

"Putin has been landing drones in Poland and a couple of little missiles, by mistake," Trump said.







