President Volodymyr Zelensky said he has yet to see written commitments outlining how proposed NATO-style security guarantees for Ukraine would work, speaking to reporters on Nov. 21.

The remarks come after U.S. envoy Jared Kushner said Washington was open to providing Ukraine with security guarantees modeled on NATO's Article 5 collective defense provision during talks with European leaders in Berlin on Nov. 19.

Responding to a question from the Kyiv Independent, Zelensky said Ukraine still needed clarity on what exactly the proposed "Article 5-like" commitments would entail.

"Article 5 is collective defense," Zelensky said. "What remains unclear for Ukraine is who exactly this collective would consist of, how it would defend us, and whether it would be prepared to repel the aggressor."

Article 5 is the alliance's collective defense clause, requiring all members to render immediate aid to any partner that comes under attack. The clause has served as the backbone of NATO's security framework since its formation.

"The answers must not simply be words, however eloquently they may sound, that 'of course, nobody will abandon you.' This must be on paper," Zelensky said. "So far, I have not seen such commitments on paper."

Zelensky also stressed that any guarantees must remain effective beyond U.S. President Donald Trump's time in office.

"We need guarantees not for two years, but preferably forever. At least for decades," he said.

The president reiterated that NATO membership remained Ukraine's preferred security guarantee, arguing that joining the alliance would both strengthen NATO and reduce the cost of Ukraine's defense.

Without NATO membership, he said, Ukraine would need to maintain an army of around one million personnel, alongside sufficient aircraft, artillery, missiles, and air defense capabilities to defend itself independently.

"All of this will certainly exist if Ukraine becomes a NATO member, but it will definitely be cheaper for everyone," Zelensky said.

He acknowledged, however, that Ukraine's accession remained uncertain, with the outcome depending on how and when Russia's war ends.

NATO allies reaffirmed Ukraine's path toward membership at the alliance's 2024 Washington summit, but an invitation requires agreement among all members. No such consensus has been reached.