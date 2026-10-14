Russian drone attack on western Ukraine kills 6, injures 20 in Lutsk, Rivne

Russian drone attacks on cities in Ukraine's western Volyn and Rivne oblasts killed three people and injured 20 others on the morning of Oct. 14, regional authorities said.

Wreckage of a Russian drone fell on the western city of Lutsk in Volyn Oblast, killing six people and injuring 10 others, regional governor Roman Romaniuk said.

As a result of the wreckage falling, a large-scale fire broke out in the 'Eurogroup' warehouse, killing five people at the scene, and injuring a sixth person so heavily they succumbed in hospital, Romaniuk said. Ten more people were injured in the incident, he added.

Elsewhere in the city, wreckage damaged a nine-story residential building, injuring two people including a child.

In Rivne, a Russian drone crashed into the city, injuring 8 people, including a child born in 2012, according to the regional military administration. The attack also damaged the roofs of two residential buildings, several windows, and four cars, the administration added.

A residential building damaged by a Russian drone attack on Rivne, Ukraine, on Oct. 14, 2026 (Oleksandr Koval/Telegram)

Since midnight, air raid alerts had been issued six times in Volyn Oblast, as Russia hammered Ukraine with ballistic missiles and drones.

In total, Zelensky said Russia struck Ukraine with 39 missiles including Iskander-M, KN-23, S-400, Zircon, and Onyx missiles from Kursk, Bryansk, Voronezh, and Rostov regions in Russia, as well as with 128 Shahed-type UAVs, including 77 jet-powered ones.

Ukraine's Air Force said it neutralized four ballistic missiles and 115 Russian drones overnight.

Russian attacks have struck several locations in western Ukraine, distant from the front line, over the past day.

On Oct. 13, a Russian drone struck a university building in the northwestern city of Rivne, in neighboring Rivne Oblast, injuring 25 people, Rivne's National Police branch said on Oct. 13.

In Lviv Oblast, Russian drone attacks injured three people over the past day, said regional governor Maksym Kozytskyi.