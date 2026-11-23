The High Anti-Corruption Court on Nov. 23 sentenced member of parliament Serhii Labaziuk to seven years in jail in a bribery case.

Labaziuk’s alleged accomplice Denys Nazimov was sentenced to six years in prison.

Ukraine's anti-corruption agencies charged Labaziuk in 2023 with attempting to bribe then Infrastructure Minister Oleksandr Kubrakov and Mustafa Nayyem, then head of the State Agency for Reconstruction and Infrastructure Development.

Labaziuk allegedly asked Kubrakov to grant infrastructure reconstruction contracts to the lawmaker's company worth Hr 1 billion ($27 million), offering a "reward" of 3%-5% of the value of each contract.

He is also suspected of attempting to bribe Nayyem with $150,000 via a proxy to receive a contract worth Hr 50 million ($1.4 million) for bridge reconstruction work.

Labaziuk has been a member of the parliament since 2012.

He is a member of the For the Future faction, which was created by allies of oligarch Ihor Kolomoisky, and sits on the agrarian and land policy committee.

Labaziuk is also a former CEO of Vitagro, a Ukrainian agribusiness company.







