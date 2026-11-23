Around 700,000 Russian soldiers have likely been killed in Russia's full-scale war against Ukraine as of September 2026, independent Russian outlet Mediazona reported on Nov. 23, citing its analysis of recently leaked data from Rosstat, country's state statistics agency.

Mediazona, together with the BBC's Russian Service, has since May 2022 run one of the only verified counts of Russian war deaths, building a database of confirmed cases from social media posts, pictures of graves, and other official or organic sources. As of early November, the count stood at 285,881.

In a major development in tracking Russian losses, hacker groups Belarusian Cyberpartisans and Silent Crow claimed responsibility on Nov. 7 for a cyberattack on Russia's Federal State Statistics Service (Rosstat). The hackers leaked death records indicating that between 394,000 and 450,000 people fighting on Russia's side, or otherwise linked to the war, had died since the start of the full-scale invasion of Ukraine.

The groups said they obtained the records from Rosstat's internal Demography database, containing information from death certificates registered between February 2022 and August 2026.

Taking the Rosstat figures and applying their own experience in tracking Russian war deaths, the Mediazona investigative team reached the 700,000 figure by accounting for those missing in action, but not registered as killed.

Since 2023, Mediazona has documented more than 160,000 cases of Russian soldiers reported missing in action, finding that fewer than 10% of them were later confirmed to be alive.

In the current conditions of the drone-dominated battlefield, evacuating bodies of the fallen — especially of Russian infantry troops sent on assault with little regard for their lives — is increasingly difficult, and often impossible.

According to Rosstat data analyzed by Mediazona, the time it takes to register soldiers initially reported missing as killed in action has grown longer with each year of the ongoing full-scale war. Hundreds of deaths dating back to mid-2024 were not officially registered until 2026.

Ukraine's General Staff puts Russia's losses at 1,639,641 troops since Feb. 24, 2022, based on its latest daily figures. The tally includes both killed and injured personnel.

According to Ukrainian figures, October was a record month for Russian losses since the full-scale invasion, with over 54,000 killed and wounded soldiers, recorded and verified through the Delta situational awareness software.

Kyiv has not released figures for confirmed Russian deaths, nor has Moscow, citing state secrecy.

In its official response to the Belarusian hack, Rosstat acknowledged that their servers had come under attack, but denied reports of a successful leak.