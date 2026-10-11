Trump's Russia-Ukraine energy ceasefire claim is news to Kyiv

Editor's note: This story has been updated with comments from President Volodymyr Zelensky.

Ukraine had no information about an energy ceasefire that U.S. President Donald Trump announced on Oct. 11, a senior Ukrainian official told the Kyiv Independent.

Trump announced the ceasefire in a post on Truth Social, writing that "Effective immediately, there is an ENERGY CEASEFIRE in the War between Russia and Ukraine. Both parties have agreed."

In a short interview after Trump's announcement, President Volodymyr Zelensky told Axios, "If President Trump negotiated it with (Vladimir) Putin, please tell us when the ceasefire begins. We are ready, and we will accept it."

The Ukrainian official also expressed doubt that Russia had been informed of the ceasefire.

Following news of Trump's announcement, Zelensky said he discussed the proposed energy ceasefire with Canadian Prime Minister Mark Carney, Finnish Presindent Alexander Stubb, and NATO Secretary General Mark Rutte, noting that Kyiv was "awaiting details from the American side" on the ceasefire proposal.

"For our part, Ukraine has always FULLY supported steps toward de-escalation, the protection of lives, and the decisions necessary to end the war and ensure lasting peace," Zelensky said.

This is not the first time Trump has announced a ceasefire between Ukraine and Russia, but a tangible agreement has remained out of reach so far.

Trump's announcement comes less than an hour after Zelensky was interviewed by ABC News, in which he said if Trump can arrange a two-month ceasefire with Putin, he can prepare Ukraine to hold a new presidential election.

Ukraine introduced martial law when Russia launched its full-scale invasion in February 2022, but elections cannot be held when martial law is in effect.

Trump and his allies have said Ukraine should elect a different president, and have accused Zelensky of prolonging the war.

But over that same time, Russia has continued to attack civilian targets across Ukraine, including Kyiv's energy infrastructure.