Zelensky arrives in UK as London vows to speed up anti-drone missile deliveries for Ukraine

President Volodymyr Zelensky arrived in the U.K. on Oct. 14 to meet British Prime Minister Andy Burnham, as London pledges missiles to help Ukraine counter Russia's jet-powered drones.

The visit comes at a tense moment for Ukraine, with U.S. President Donald Trump's administration pressuring Kyiv to halt strikes against Russian oil refineries and threatening to cut off intelligence sharing and arms shipments.

"There will also be an important meeting with Prime Minister Andy Burnham," Zelensky said upon his arrival.

"We are preparing decisions that will strengthen us."

Ahead of Zelensky's visit, Burnham vowed that the U.K.'s support for Ukraine remains "rock-solid." The Ukrainian president is set to hold talks with Burnham at 10 Downing Street and will meet King Charles III as part of the visit.

The British government also announced an air defense missile package worth 45 million pounds (around $60 million) for Ukraine, as the country faces an intensifying onslaught of Russian missiles and drones.

"The U.K. will accelerate deliveries of British Lightweight Multirole Missiles (LMMs), which have proven extremely effective against jet-powered drones that are being used to strike far beyond the front lines in Ukraine, including Kyiv and beyond," the British government said in a press release on Oct. 13.

Russia has been increasingly deploying jet-powered drones that are faster and more difficult to intercept than older Shahed models, posing a new threat as Ukraine braces for massive strikes against energy infrastructure in winter.

Of the 45-million-pound package, the U.K. will expedite the delivery of 10 million pounds ($13 million) worth of LMMs to meet the most urgent winter needs.

Burnham has also instructed his cabinet to prepare additional military and financial assistance packages for Ukraine, as well as fresh sanctions against Russia, according to the press release.

The U.K. further reiterated that it stands by its plans to ban maritime services for Russian liquefied natural gas (LNG) exports.

London said last year it would implement the phased ban over 2026 "in lockstep with our European partners."

The EU plans to ban Russian LNG imports by January 2027 but has failed to agree on a full ban on maritime services, with Greece securing a carve-out for Russian LNG exports to non-EU countries.