Key developments on Nov. 23:

'No safe routes' — Russian corvette off Libyan coast sinks after 'exemplary' Ukrainian naval drone attack

Russian war death toll likely near 700,000, media reports after studying leaked government data

Russia preparing to put nuclear weapons in space, German media investigation claims

Novoshakhtinsk oil refinery hit, General Staff confirms, Tatarstan pumping station reportedly burning after Ukrainian drone attack

Falling drone debris sparks fire in central Kyiv, 5 injured, including foreign national

Ukrainian forces sank a Russian Navy corvette and destroyed a military helicopter in a naval drone attack off the coast of Benghazi, Libya on Nov. 22, President Volodymyr Zelensky confirmed on Nov. 23.



The operation marks an expansion of Ukraine's campaign against Russian military and logistics assets beyond the Black Sea, targeting Russian naval capabilities in the Mediterranean Sea.



Ukraine's Defense Forces, in coordination with Ukraine's Security Service (SBU), deployed seven domestically produced naval drones in the operation, Zelensky said.

The Russian corvette Merkury, one of Russia's newest warships, was sunk despite attempts by Russian forces to repel the attack. The vessel entered service in 2023, after the start of Russia's full-scale invasion of Ukraine.

A Russian Ka-27 military helicopter was also destroyed alongside the corvette, Zelensky said. Ukrainian forces additionally struck the Russian dry cargo vessel MV Angara, which Russia had been using to transport weapons, according to Zelensky.

A source in the SBU described it in a statement as a "unique special operation."

Russian war death toll likely near 700,000, media reports after studying leaked government data

Around 700,000 Russian soldiers have likely been killed in Russia's full-scale war against Ukraine as of September 2026, independent Russian outlet Mediazona reported on Nov. 23, citing its analysis of recently leaked data from Rosstat, country's state statistics agency.

In a major development in tracking Russian losses, hacker groups Belarusian Cyberpartisans and Silent Crow claimed responsibility on Nov. 7 for a cyberattack on Russia's Federal State Statistics Service (Rosstat). The hackers leaked death records indicating that between 394,000 and 450,000 people fighting on Russia's side, or otherwise linked to the war, had died since the start of the full-scale invasion of Ukraine.

The groups said they obtained the records from Rosstat's internal Demography database, containing information from death certificates registered between February 2022 and August 2026.

Taking the Rosstat figures and applying their own experience in tracking Russian war deaths, the Mediazona investigative team reached the 700,000 figure by accounting for those missing in action, but not registered as killed.

Since 2023, Mediazona has documented more than 160,000 cases of Russian soldiers reported missing in action, finding that fewer than 10% of them were later confirmed to be alive.

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Russia preparing to put nuclear weapons in space, German media investigation claims

Russia is preparing to launch a satellite carrying a nuclear warhead into space by the end of the year, according to German intelligence assessments cited by a German media investigation.

Germany's military and Federal Intelligence Service have warned fellow NATO members that Moscow is planning to launch the Sputnik-S satellite as early as December, a report by NDR, WDR and Sueddeutsche Zeitung said.

The Sputnik-S has been fully assembled and in storage in the Moscow region for several years, it adds.

Russia's embassy in Berlin has dismissed the "unfounded allegations," but they follow a report from the U.S. Defense Intelligence Agency last month that warned Russia was developing a "satellite designed to carry a nuclear weapon."

"A space-based capability such as this could cause rapid and sudden loss or degradation of thousands of satellites operated by countries and companies around the world, as well as to the vital communications, navigation, scientific, meteorological, commercial, and national security services they provide," it added.

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Novoshakhtinsk oil refinery hit, General Staff confirms, Tatarstan pumping station reportedly burning after Ukrainian drone attack

Ukrainian forces struck the Novoshakhtinsk oil refinery in Russia's Rostov Oblast, overnight on Nov. 23, Ukraine's General Staff confirmed, as multiple monitoring outlets also reported a Ukrainian drone attack left an oil pumping station in Tatarstan burning.

Ukraine's General Staff confirmed that its forces had struck the Novoshakhtinsk oil refinery overnight, after Ukrainian open-source intelligence (OSINT) monitoring channels Exilenova+ and Supernova+ reported that Ukrainian drones attacked the refinery approximately 200 kilometers (125 miles) from Ukrainian-controlled territory.



Ukrainian drones hit a bitumen plant, columns of the AVT-2.5 plant, a reboiler furnace, and the tank farm, the General Staff and SBU reported, as well as the LLC "Tata-Gaz," a company specializing in fuel trading, storage, and logistics.

Ukrainian forces also struck an oil pumping facility in Almetyevsk, in Russia's Republic of Tatarstan, about 1,533 kilometers (953 miles) northeast of Novoshakhtinsk. Exilenova+ reported that the target was the Kaleykino Oil Pumping Station.

Falling drone debris sparks fire in central Kyiv, 5 injured, including foreign national

Falling debris from Russian drones sparked fire in central Kyiv's Shevchenkivskyi District on Nov. 23, Kyiv Mayor Vitalii Klitschko said at around 3:30 p.m. local time.



Preliminary reports indicate two people were rescued, and five others injured, including a foreign national, Klitschko said.

In the latest attack, debris caused the ground floor of a five-story building to catch fire. Balconies of the second through fourth floors were also damaged, Klitschko said.

"It's a good thing we didn't go out, thank God," said Roman, a Kyiv resident, recalling that he and others had considered going outside shortly before the explosion.

Roman, who works at the Moko restaurant, told The Kyiv Independent that he heard a loud blast in the courtyard of the restaurant, followed by a strong smell of gas. People immediately rushed out. A colleague's car was destroyed in the blast. "It completely burned down. It exploded. It's a pity," he said.

Explosions continued to be heard in Kyiv through the afternoon, including in the Podilskyi District, Kyiv Independent reporters on the ground reported.