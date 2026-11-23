Vodafone Ukraine, the country's second-largest mobile operator, plans to use hundreds of millions of dollars in U.S. financing to refinance its outstanding debts before its payment deadline in February 2027.

The deal could help the company manage its foreign debt obligations while freeing up funds for investments in its telecommunications network. Reliable telecommunications services are vital in Ukraine, where millions of people, businesses, and emergency services rely on mobile and internet connections amid Russia's full-scale war.

Vodafone Ukraine said on Nov. 23 that it had signed a financing agreement with the U.S. International Development Finance Corporation (DFC). Under the agreement, the company may raise up to 321.4 million euros ($350 million).

The company intends to use the funds to repay a loan and buy back all its remaining bonds before their maturity date, paying their full face value plus any accrued and unpaid interest.

"The company intends to use the funds raised under this financing agreement to repay the loan and buy back the bonds, in each case in full at their nominal value, together with all accrued and unpaid interest, on a date preceding the maturity date," Vodafone Ukraine said in a stock exchange announcement.

The company has not yet announced when the early repayment and bond buyback will take place, Interfax-Ukraine reported.

The bonds were originally issued for 275.4 million euros ($300 million) and carry an annual interest rate of 9.625%. About 251.19 million euros ($273.66 million) remains outstanding, with the bonds due in February 2027. At the current outstanding principal, the annual coupon payments amount to approximately 24.14 million euros ($26.3 million).

Since May 2025, Vodafone has conducted partial buybacks of the bonds linked to dividend payments to its shareholder. National Bank of Ukraine restrictions on monthly transfers abroad have limited the pace of these transactions to the equivalent of 1 million euros ($1.1 million) per month.

The DFC's board approved financing for Vodafone Ukraine in September 2026. The U.S. agency said the financing would help strengthen and modernize Ukraine's critical telecommunications infrastructure during the ongoing war.

According to DFC, the financing is expected to allow Vodafone to redirect funds otherwise reserved for debt repayment toward purchasing at least 321.4 million euros ($350 million) worth of equipment from approved suppliers over the first five years of the loan term. The equipment purchases are intended to support the modernization and resilience of Ukraine's telecommunications infrastructure.

Vodafone serves 15.1 million mobile customers in Ukraine. In the first half of 2026, its net profit rose 14.2% year over year to Hr 1.9 billion ($45 million), while revenue increased 10.6% to Hr 14.9 billion ($354 million).

The deal adds to international investment in Ukraine's telecommunications sector. In October 2024, the European Bank for Reconstruction and Development and the International Finance Corporation provided a combined 399 million euros ($435 million) in long-term financing to support the merger of Ukrainian telecom companies Datagroup-Volia and Lifecell, helping expand and modernize the country's telecommunications infrastructure.