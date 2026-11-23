U.K. Defense Secretary Wes Streeting attends the Distinguished Visitors Day of the KOALICJA 26.2 military exercise at the Land Forces Training Center in Nowa Dęba, Poland, on Nov. 20, 2026. (Beata Zawrzel / NurPhoto via Getty Images)

The U.K.'s Defense Secretary Wes Streeting has described Russian President Vladimir Putin's appearance at a trilateral summit with his Chinese and U.S. counterparts as "nauseating."

Putin, U.S. President Donald Trump, and Chinese President Xi Jinping adopted a four-point "declaration of peace" after a 90-minute meeting on the sidelines of the Asia-Pacific Economic Cooperation (APEC) summit in Shenzhen on Nov. 19.

The declaration did not mention Russia's war in Ukraine.

"The nauseating thing about the last week is you've got Putin out there talking about peace, not wanting war, walking up red carpets, and at the same time his war machine is raining missiles down on civilian targets here in Kyiv and right across Ukraine," he told the Kyiv Independent in an interview in Kyiv on Nov. 23.

Streeting, who has spent several days in Ukraine, referred to Putin as a "cold-blooded killer" during a meeting with President Volodymyr Zelensky over the weekend. But on the other side of the Atlantic, Trump was posting memes on social media calling him "my friend" after the summit.

"He's not my friend, and he's not a friend to anyone who cares about freedom and democracy," Streeting said.

"So let's be kind of clear-eyed about who we're dealing with here."

"We are going to defend Ukraine for as long as it takes. And that's because their front line is our front line for freedom and democracy. And if Putin succeeds here in Ukraine, then he will threaten others elsewhere."

Streeting also visited front-line commanders in Kharkiv on Nov. 22, coming away "feeling really hopeful about where they are, their plan, and their success."

He said he was around 20 kilometers (12.4 miles) from the front line where he was briefed by Ukraine's military on "the way in which they're increasingly using some of the latest technology and AI and analytical tools to play to their strengths."

"Ukrainians are, I think, second to none actually at this stage in terms of the innovation, the ingenuity, and the fact that they are not only in this fight and holding the line, but actually taking territory back," he said.

Ukraine has conducted several successful counteroffensive operations over the course of 2026, most notably Operation Vivaldi and an operation in the Oleksandrivka sector, which, between them, liberated 1,022 square kilometers (394 square miles)

At the Nov. 21 press conference, Streeting announced that the U.K. will manufacture "middle strike" and long-range drones for Ukraine on British soil.

Russian President Vladimir Putin and U.S. President Donald Trump shake hands during a meeting on the sidelines of the Asia-Pacific Economic Cooperation (APEC) summit in Shenzhen, Guangdong Province, China, on Nov. 19, 2026. (Vyacheslav Prokofyev / Sputnik / Pool via AFP via Getty Images)

It follows an earlier announcement last month that the U.K. will provide Ukraine with more Storm Shadow missiles for strikes inside Russia.

"It's not for me to tell President Zelensky how to wage his war," he told the Kyiv Independent when asked which targets he'd like to see them used against.

"But I do think that the deep strikes that Ukraine has been waging, they are having an impact. They're having an impact on Russia's economy and imposing a greater cost of this war on Putin," he said.

"They're having an impact on Putin's war machine, which is buying time and saving lives."

Streeting's comments come just days after U.S. Undersecretary of Defense for Policy Elbridge Colby argued that Ukraine's deep-strike campaign had failed to significantly affect Russia's military advances or bring the war closer to an end.

"While the public conversation focuses on the spectacle of deep strikes designed to inflict pain on the Russian population, our assessment is that such strikes have not been effective in driving an end to the war, nor do they contribute to blunting Russia's advances on the front line," Colby said, according to Reuters.

Streeting's assessment after a briefing by Ukraine's Defense Ministry is very different.

A Storm Shadow/SCALP cruise missile and a SPEAR precision-guided missile are displayed at the MBDA exhibition hall during the Farnborough International Airshow in Farnborough, England, on July 22, 2024. (John Keeble / Getty Images)

"There's no doubt in my mind that it is buying time and saving lives," he said. "I hope that President Trump can leverage that relationship for the benefit of the Ukrainian people first and foremost, the benefit of all of us in Europe who want to see a return to a settled peace on our continent."

Streeting once again reiterated the U.K.'s pledge to stand with Ukraine "for as long as it takes," but across the continent, a similar sentiment is fading in some parts.

With several major elections in 2027 and rising far-right parties, questions are growing over whether support will remain as strong in countries including France, Germany, and Poland.

Pro-Ukraine protesters gather near the Russian Embassy in London, U.K., on Sept. 20, 2026. (Justin Tallis / AFP via Getty Images)

In the U.K. at least, there is no sign of any wavering — last month British Chancellor of the Exchequer John Healey, an equivalent to the finance minister, announced the "biggest ever" support package for Ukraine totaling more than 10 billion pounds ($13.3 billion).

"This isn't a war of two equals," Streeting said. "This is a war between freedom and tyranny. And I'm proud to stand with freedom and stand with Ukraine always."