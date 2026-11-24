A Russian unmanned aerial vehicle briefly entered Poland's airspace late on Nov. 22 during an attack on western Ukraine, Polish authorities announced.

The incursion comes just three days after three Russian missiles slammed into eastern Poland, prompting widespread international outcry and ramping up tensions between Russia and NATO member states.



Around 11 p.m. local time, Poland's Government Security Center issued an air-attack alert in parts of the Lublin region in the country's east. About an hour later, the alert was ended.

According to Poland's Operational Command, the nation's air defense system was activated as a preventative measure. Poland's armed forces tracked the object, presumably a Russian drone or missile.

Polish forces were authorized to shoot down the object, but after the object turned east, the decision was made to let it leave Poland's airspace due to concerns about causing damage by downing the aircraft.

"We emphasize that the Polish Armed Forces are continuously monitoring the situation in the airspace, and the air defense forces and assets remain on constant alert to respond to any threats," said Poland's Operational Command.

In recent weeks, Russian drones and missiles have increasingly violated foreign nations' airspace.

On Nov. 21, both Moldova and Finland reported separate instances of airspace violations by Russia.



Moldova's Defense Ministry reported that a Russian drone violated Moldovan airspace twice on Nov. 21 and Finland's Defense Ministry also reported a suspected violation of Finnish airspace by a Russian helicopter on the same day. The helicopter allegedly entered Finnish airspace near Loviisa at 12:34 p.m. local time, penetrating as far as 4.1 kilometers (2.5 miles) into Finnish territory.

On Nov. 20, Polish officials said that Russian forces had violated Poland's airspace after two Russian missiles and another unidentified object, presumed to be either a jet-powered drone or missile, crashed down in the country's east. The incident occurred during a mass overnight attack on Ukraine and as the so-called Coalition of the Willing, involving British and French troops, conducted military exercises in Poland.

NATO Secretary General Mark Rutte condemned Russia's attack following a conversation with Polish Prime Minister Donald Tusk and stressed that the alliance would continue to support Ukraine.

"This incident is clearly dangerous — a consequence of Russia's ongoing war against Ukraine. I condemn Russia’s attacks as well as its ongoing war," Rutte wrote on X.

U.S. President Donald Trump, who days prior called Russian President Vladimir Putin his "friend," downplayed Russian incursions into Polish territory while speaking to reporters while aboard Air Force One on Nov. 19.

"Putin has been landing drones in Poland and a couple of little missiles, by mistake," Trump said.