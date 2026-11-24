BRUSSELS, Belgium — Seven countries have called to limit Russians' travel into the EU, especially for sporting events, in a Nov. 23 letter to European Commission President Ursula von der Leyen, and European Council President Antonio Costa, which was seen by the Kyiv Independent.

The letter was sent the same day as the European Commission proposed a new package of sanctions, in which travel and sports restrictions feature prominently.

It also comes days ahead of a meeting of EU leaders, expected to take place Nov. 26-27, and where the signatories say they will raise the matter.

"A central objective of EU policy is to demonstrate to Russia that its invasion of Ukraine will not bring rewards... recent developments in the world of sports now threaten to send the opposite message," reads the letter, which was signed by the leaders of Denmark, Estonia, Finland, Latvia, Lithuania, Poland, and Sweden.

The letter goes on to mention that stopping the normalization of Russia and Belarus' participation in sport is already an EU position, and argues that "the time has come to put this position into practice."

For the seven leaders, the Commission's newly proposed visa guidelines as part of the 22nd sanctions package are "crucial," and "must provide a clear direction on preventing non-essential travel of Russian nationals into the territory of the Member States, including participation in sporting events."

They also mention that while the EU's entire visa code is set to be reformed in 2027, and is expected to address the entry of Russians into the bloc, "the matter is too urgent to wait."

That is why the seven leaders also hope to bring up the topic at this week's summit of EU leaders.

However, the agenda is already dominated by a new 45 billion euro ($49.5 billion) loan proposal to support Ukraine in 2027, and the EU's next long-term budget, in which some leaders are pushing for more ambitious long-term support for Kyiv.

Costa and von der Leyen have not yet responded publicly to the letter, but it is for Costa to decide whether to add the matter to the summit agenda.

EU diplomats have told the Kyiv Independent that regardless of the timing, there is optimism that the new measures on sports and visas are likely to succeed.

The measures are following up on requests made by EU countries since the previous package of sanctions was adopted in July, and since then Russian hybrid warfare against Europe has only intensified.

In September, Germany identified Russia as responsible for a drone attack against Leipzig airport, and has since been pushing against southern European holdouts on the necessity of limiting Russian visas.

A first discussion of the restrictions will take place between EU ambassadors on Nov. 25.