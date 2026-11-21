BRUSSELS, Belgium — The EU is not planning to increase its budgetary support for Ukraine under a new proposal for the bloc's 2028-2034 budget presented by European Council President Antonio Costa on Nov. 21.

EU countries are currently negotiating over the next multi-annual budget (MFF), and hope to reach agreement by the end of 2026, ahead of a packed 2027 election cycle that could reshape Europe's political map.

"Our commitment to Ukraine is central to our overall ambitions," reads the MFF proposal circulated by European Council President Antonio Costa, which will be discussed when leaders meet Nov. 26-27.

While funding for Ukraine under the 2028-2034 budget has remained intact — at 89 billion euros ($98 billion) in 2025 prices, or 100 billion euros ($110 billion) when adjusted for inflation — Kyiv's needs have ballooned since the European Commission made the first budget proposal last year.

The amount provisioned in the proposal would not cover Ukraine's budgetary needs for even one year of war.

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Kyiv’s total expenditure is expected to be 211 billion euros ($232 billion) in 2027, Ukraine’s Prime Minister Serhii Koretskyi said earlier this week. The government will be able to cover a third of that through domestic revenues, but remains dependent on international partners for the remaining two-thirds.

And even with existing pledges and a 90-billion-euro loan approved in April, Ukraine faces a projected 70-billion-euro ($77 billion) funding gap for next year alone.

Earlier in the week, the European Commission proposed a 45 billion euro ($49 billion) loan to partially fill that projected 70-billion-euro shortfall. As with the previously approved 90-billion-euro ($99 billion) loan, the EU is expected to pay the interest on that debt, so that Ukraine does not have to.

An EU official told the Kyiv Independent that, with the two loans combined, interest payments are expected to exceed 6 billion euros ($6.6 billion) annually, or over 42 billion euros ($46 billion) — almost half of Ukraine's budget allocation.

The latest proposal says the "borrowing cost subsidy" — the interest payments on EU loans to Ukraine — would be provided "in addition" to the ceilings foreseen in the budget. If approved, the Ukraine support envisioned in the budget will not automatically be consumed by old debt.

While EU countries are expected to discuss financial support for Ukraine as a distinct agenda item from the budget when they meet in November, it remains unclear if any countries intend to raise the subject of how to properly fund Ukraine for the longer term.

But Costa's latest budget proposal includes a placeholder for an agreement on "sustainable financing for Ukraine," meaning he expects EU countries to find some kind of solution at their meeting.

The only option for sustained financing mentioned thus far, using over 200 billion euros ($219 billion) of Russian immobilized assets in the bloc to directly finance Ukraine, is still unlikely to advance.

It is still opposed by several EU countries, considered by Euroclear — the largest holder of Russian assets — as unviable, and was not suggested by the European Commission as an option when they presented the latest loan proposal.

As with the previous budget proposal, the latest proposal includes wording that would allow the EU to cannibalize other parts of the budget to help Ukraine. But doing so would mean reducing the funds available for other EU candidate countries, development aid, or other EU-funded activities on the world stage.