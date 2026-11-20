BRUSSELS, Belgium — The EU's Sports Commissioner Glenn Micallef laid the blame for Russia's return to world sporting events with two international sports bodies in a broad rebuke of the lack of accountability in world sports on Nov 20.

Russia's participation has been restored in a range of sporting events over the last months, even though the reason for its original ban — its war against Ukraine — remains as valid as ever.

Many sporting bodies, especially those representing Europe, have fought to uphold the ban on Russian and Belarusian participants but have been overruled by international sporting bodies.

"There are two main architects that support the Kremlin ... in this respect, FIFA and the International Olympic Committee (IOC)," Micallef told reporters at the end of a meeting of EU sport and culture ministers in Brussels.

Russia's "lack of effort to work towards peace in Ukraine, along with the use of sport propaganda, is why the IOC's reversal of its previously adopted protocols is so wrong," Micallef said.

In placing the blame, the sports commissioner also called out the presidents of the two sporting bodies, Kirsty Coventry at the IOC and Gianni Infantino at FIFA, by name.

"It would be interesting one day to see the leaders of international sport governing bodies explaining their decisions before public authorities," Micallef said.

When asked what the EU can do vis-a-vis these international sporting bodies, Micallef told the Kyiv Independent that the IOC and FIFA need to be questioned.

"This is also their responsibility to shoulder and to explain how these decisions were taken, what the process was, and how overnight in the middle of July we find ourselves with a decision like this," Micallef said in reference to the IOC's changed stance on Russia.

Separately from that, the EU's sports head outlined new rules restricting funding to sports organizations working with Russia, and ongoing work to draw up additional sanctions and visa guidelines.

"We're shouldering our responsibility and we do this because we feel that this is our duty. Supporting Ukraine is a duty that we have," Micallef said.

On the new restrictions, four EU and national officials have told the Kyiv Independent that the European Commission is expected to unveil its 22nd sanctions package on Nov. 23, in which measures relating to sport are expected to feature prominently.