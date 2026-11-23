Hungarian Prime Minister Peter Magyar pledged on Nov. 26 to visit Ukraine's Zakarpattia Oblast "soon" to show support for the region's ethnic Hungarian community amid Russian attacks.

A Ukrainian official told the Kyiv Independent that President Volodymyr Zelensky also plans to visit the region, where the two leaders could meet. The two held their first brief bilateral meeting in Brussels on Oct. 16, and the planned visit could provide an opportunity for their first full-fledged talks.

"No Hungarian Prime Minister has visited Hungarians in Zakarpattia since the start of the war. This will soon change when I return to Zakarpattia," Magyar told parliament.

He did not specify when the visit would take place or whether he planned to meet with anyone.

Magyar also criticized his predecessor, Viktor Orban, for not visiting the region since 2015, calling the absence a "crime." Orban has repeatedly blocked Ukraine's EU accession talks, arguing that Hungary's minority community in Ukraine is not adequately protected.

Magyar has also raised concerns about the community's cultural and linguistic rights since taking office. After months of uncertainty over the issue, Zelensky signed into law a bill supporting the educational rights of Ukraine's national minorities, including Hungarians, on Oct. 12.

"We also firmly raise the issue of Hungarian schools, the use of the Hungarian language, and Hungarian education with Ukraine, and we demand accountability for the fulfillment of the commitments made to the Hungarian community," Magyar said.

The planned visit is expected to focus on showing support for Ukraine's Hungarian minority as Russia's full-scale invasion continues to target civilian and critical infrastructure ahead of winter.

Hungary suspended all rail services to Ukraine after a Russian drone struck the city of Mukachevo on Nov. 17, near the Hungarian border. The drone came down around 300 meters (990 feet) from the city's railway station.