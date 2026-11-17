BRUSSELS, Belgium — Lithuania won't ease pressure on Belarus despite growing diplomatic efforts to bring Minsk in from the cold, Foreign Minister Kestutis Budrys told the Kyiv Independent in an interview on Nov. 16.

Belarus has returned to the diplomatic spotlight in recent weeks, with Washington floating a possible easing of restrictions on Belarusian potash exports through Lithuania, while Sviatlana Tsikhanouskaya, leader of Belarus' democratic forces, has pushed for her country's future to be included in talks on ending Russia's war against Ukraine.

On Russia's military presence in Belarus, which Tsikhanouskaya hoped could be raised in peace talks, Budrys was quite relaxed, saying "they (Russia) do it just for the sake of the future negotiations," and likening Belarus to Russia’s "bargaining chip."

"Whether Belarus is somehow an actor here, I do not see them," Budrys said.

Instead, to the extent Belarus has any agency in politics, Budrys considers them to be "absolutely complicit," noting that Russia used the country's territory and airspace to launch its full-scale invasion of Ukraine.

For those reasons, Lithuania has no plans to soften its stance on sanctions and other measures targeting Belarus.

"Moreover, I cannot imagine how someone among the 27 (EU countries) would raise their hand and say, you know, in my assessment, Belarus' behavior changed in all the areas for which we invoked sanctions," Budrys added.

When EU sanctions against Belarus come up for renewal in February 2027, they are likely to be extended for another year without significant changes, Budrys predicted.

Although the United States takes a different approach to sanctions against Belarus, Budrys said Washington had exerted "no pressure" on the EU to reconsider its position.

Russia's President Vladimir Putin (C-R) and Belarus dictator Alexander Lukashenko (C-L) arrive to attend the Victory Day military parade in Moscow on May 9, 2026. (Igor Ivanko / AFP via Getty Images)

The two sides have held discussions on Belarus, during which Lithuania presented its position, but no further steps have been taken, he explained.

Belarus, once a major global supplier of potash fertilizer, has seen its share of the international market decline following the introduction of EU and U.S. sanctions over human rights violations committed in the aftermath of the 2020 nationwide post-election protests.

Restrictions were subsequently tightened in response to Belarus's involvement in Russia’s full-scale war against Ukraine. EU sanctions have blocked Belarus from using the cheapest and most efficient export route for its potash through Lithuania's Klaipeda seaport.

The Trump administration's efforts to reopen Lithuanian ports to Belarusian potash exports are being led by U.S. envoy John Coale and do not signal a broader shift in Washington's policy, multiple U.S. and European officials told the Kyiv Independent in early November.

Tightening the screws, whatever the cost

On the contrary, Lithuania is continuing to tighten restrictions against Belarus and Russia.

In October, Lithuania was stripped of the right to host a world pentathlon tournament after not allowing Russian and Belarusian athletes to compete, and for which there was no joint European response.

"It's not the first time," Lithuania has been left alone, Budrys said, saying "obviously, this is a lack of political will," and that some in the EU might "hide behind the procedures."

However, he remains convinced that the EU must impose sanctions and limit Russian and Belarusian participation, and use instruments such as financing and visa policy to help achieve that objective.

Similarly, Lithuania has ramped up inspections of grain transiting from Belarus and Russia via the port of Klaipeda in recent weeks, which Reuters reported could delay exports "by months."

"We do inspections to investigate the origin and purpose of the grain, so it is not stolen from the occupied territories of Ukraine," Budrys explained.

Asked if the topic of Russia's illegal trade in Ukrainian grain should be on the EU agenda, Budrys was unequivocal: "it must."

But more important than limiting Russia for Budrys and Lithuania is helping Ukraine to get its own grain out to market, which it has been unable to do as a result of Russian attacks.

"This is where we have to concentrate. This is the priority, not Russia's exports," Budrys said.