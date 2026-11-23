BRUSSELS, Belgium — Interest costs on EU loans to Ukraine are expected to cost the bloc 55.4 billion euros ($60.8 billion) over the course of its next 2028-34 budget cycle, according to a European Commission document seen by the Kyiv Independent.

EU countries are set to debate the next seven-year budget (the MFF) when they meet Nov. 26-27, as well as long-term financial support for Ukraine.

The latest draft budget, presented on Nov. 21, foresees 89 billion euros ($98 billion) in 2025 prices for Ukraine — 100 billion euros ($110 billion) when adjusted for inflation — which is insufficient to fund one year of budgetary support for Ukraine, let alone reconstruction.

A table provided to EU countries by the Commission forecasts that over the period 2028-34, the bloc will have to pay 55.4 billion euros to service several of the loans provided to Ukraine.

The total does not include loans being repaid by other means; for example, the EU's part of the $50 billion G7 loans agreed in 2024, which is being repaid with windfall profits generated by Russian assets immobilized in the EU.

But it does assume countries will vote to adopt a new 45 billion euro ($49 billion) loan proposed by the Commission on Nov. 18 to partly cover Ukraine's 70 billion euro ($77 billion) budget shortfall for 2027.

It is not yet known how exactly the 55.4 billion euros will be paid.

The latest draft budget contains wording that separates the interest payments from the earmarked 100 billion euros.

"In addition to this new support provided to Ukraine for the period 2028-2034, the European Union may provide a borrowing cost subsidy over and above the MFF ceilings," reads the draft regulation.

That means the new money being pledged should be safe from being immediately directed towards interest payments, but it still leaves open the question of where the money to cover interest payments will come from.

And in a section titled "revenue," there is so far only placeholder text reading "sustainable financing for Ukraine," in anticipation of EU countries identifying and agreeing on some yet-unknown solution.

The only option for sustained financing mentioned thus far, using over 200 billion euros ($219 billion) of Russian immobilized assets in the bloc to directly finance Ukraine, is still unlikely to advance.

It remains opposed by several EU countries, is considered by Euroclear — the largest holder of Russian assets — as unviable, and was not suggested by the European Commission as an option when it presented the 45 billion euro loan.

EU countries hope to find agreement on the budget by the end of 2026, before a bumper year for elections across the bloc. A longer-term strategy for adequately financing Ukraine is also expected to be agreed upon as part of that wider process.