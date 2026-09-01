Germany officially blames Russia for drone attack attempt at Leipzig airport

The German government on Sept. 1 officially accused a Russian intelligence service of attempting to carry out a drone attack at Leipzig/Halle Airport in early August, marking the first time Berlin has directly blamed Moscow for the incident.

"We have clear indications from our intelligence services and partner agencies, as well as from investigations in Germany and in our European partner countries, of Russian involvement," German Interior Minister Alexander Dobrindt said during a press conference.

The attempted attack had previously been linked to Russia through media investigations and U.S. intelligence assessments. A drone was reportedly equipped with explosives and intended to strike a Ukrainian Antonov cargo plane that is also used to transport military equipment.

The drone's configuration, parts, explosives, and fuel found at the site match those used by Russia in other hybrid operations and in its war against Ukraine, Dobrindt added.

"The German government concludes that Russia is responsible for the hybrid attack in Leipzig," he said.

German Foreign Minister Johann Wadephul said Germany would close Russia's consulate in Bonn and the Russian House of Culture in Berlin in response to the attack.

Berlin will also push for tougher sanctions on Russia, stricter entry controls for Russian citizens, and increased pressure on Russia's so-called shadow fleet.

"We will not allow Russia's attacks to divide us or intimidate us," Wadephul said.

The German government's accusation comes amid growing concerns among Western officials over Moscow-backed hybrid operations across Europe, including arson attacks, infrastructure sabotage, and suspicious drone activity near critical facilities.

NATO Secretary General Mark Rutte posted on X that the alliance "stands in full solidarity with Germany," following the press conference.

"Russia's attempts to intimidate us, to undermine our unity and our willingness to support Ukraine are futile and will fail," he wrote.

European Commission President Ursula von der Leyen said she had spoken with Germany's Chancellor Friedrich Merz that morning, and assured him of EU solidarity.

"The German government has taken strong measures. And the message is clear: hybrid attacks will not go without a clear response."

A succession of other European national leaders followed suit, including the leaders of Sweden, Estonia, Hungary, and Polish Foreign Minister Radoslaw Sikorski, who praised Germany "for following Poland's example."