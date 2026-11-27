Ukrainian forces struck military and oil facilities in 11 Russian regions and in the Black Sea over the past week, President Volodymyr Zelensky said on Nov. 27 on X.

Ukrainian forces regularly target oil refineries, fuel depots, and defense industry facilities across Russia in an effort to weaken Moscow's ability to finance and continue its war against Ukraine.

"Ukraine responds to every Russian strike absolutely justly," Zelensky said. "Russia has been offered numerous options for de-escalation and ending this war, yet it has chosen war anyway."

Ukrainian forces struck a Transneft oil transportation and storage facility in Russia's Republic of Bashkortostan, an oil refinery in the city of Slavyansk-on-Kuban in Krasnodar Krai, the Marinovka airfield in Russia's Volgograd Oblast, and a fertilizer plant linked to explosives production in Stavropol Krai overnight on Nov. 26.

Overnight on Nov. 25, Ukrainian forces struck the Syzran and Kuibyshev oil refineries in Russia's Samara Oblast, as well as five Russian aircraft at an airfield in Nizhny Novgorod Oblast.

The Novoshakhtinsk Oil Products Plant in Russia's Rostov Oblast was struck overnight on Nov. 23.

Ukraine's military reportedly attacked a chemical plant in Russia's Smolensk Oblast overnight on Nov. 20.

Ukrainian forces struck a major oil pumping station in Russia's Republic of Tatarstan on Nov. 19, damaging three large oil storage tanks, the General Staff confirmed on Nov. 20.

The latest wave of strikes comes after weeks of Ukrainian attacks that have already significantly reduced Russia's oil refining capacity.

Ukrainian attacks over the past 20 days have disrupted or stopped operations at 15 of Russia's 35 major refineries, Reuters reported on Nov. 18, citing two industry sources.

Crude oil processing at Russian refineries fell from 700,000 metric tons per day at the end of October to around 400,000 metric tons per day, according to the report.