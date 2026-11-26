Armenia plans to gradually replace Russian border guards with its own forces, ending Russia's decades-long role in guarding the country's borders, Prime Minister Nikol Pashinyan said on Nov. 26.

Speaking at a press briefing following a government meeting, Pashinyan said Armenia intends to assume full responsibility for protecting its borders in the coming years.

"We are grateful to the Russian border guards for having stood at our borders all these years. But I believe the time has come for us to fully assume responsibility for protecting our borders in the coming years," Pashinyan said.

Russian border guards, operating under Russia's Federal Security Service (FSB), have helped protect Armenia's borders with Turkey and Iran under a bilateral agreement signed in 1992.

Their presence has gradually diminished as Yerevan has moved to take greater control of its border security.

Russian personnel withdrew from Yerevan's Zvartnots International Airport in August 2024. Armenian border guards also assumed sole responsibility for the Agarak crossing on the Iranian border in January 2025 and the Margara crossing on the Turkish border in February 2025.

Russian and Armenian border guards have continued to jointly patrol other sections of the borders with Turkey and Iran.

Pashinyan did not provide a specific timeline for completing the withdrawal.

The announcement comes amid deteriorating relations between Armenia and Russia, traditionally a key security partner. Yerevan froze its participation in the Russian-led Collective Security Treaty Organization (CSTO) in February 2024, accusing the alliance of failing to fulfill its security obligations during confrontations with Azerbaijan.