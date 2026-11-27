Russian sabotage attacks across Europe increased by 16% over the past year, while the use of arson and explosives roughly doubled, though the campaign has yet to achieve "a strategic effect," according to a report published by the International Institute for Strategic Studies (IISS) on Nov. 26.

The report comes as pressure mounts across Europe to scale back military and financial support for Ukraine, underscoring how Russia's sabotage campaign is part of a wider effort to destabilize Europe, weaken backing for Kyiv and test NATO's resolve.

The report warned that some Russian proxies are becoming increasingly capable, with operations ranging from rudimentary acts carried out by inexperienced recruits to more sophisticated attacks involving improvised explosive devices equipped with timed or remote detonators. While arrests can disrupt these networks, they are unlikely to deter the Russian intelligence services (RIS) directing them.

"It is highly likely that Germany and Poland will remain the most targeted states," the report said.

Their transport, logistics and industrial networks play a critical role in supplying Ukraine. According to the report, attacks on critical infrastructure, particularly military-industrial and transport facilities, accounted for more than half of all recorded incidents between October 2025 and September 2026.

On Nov. 18, Polish newspaper Rzeczpospolita reported Russia had reportedly planned a high-casualty false-flag attack near Poland's border with Kaliningrad, aiming to blame Ukraine and undermine Western support for Kyiv.

The incident follows a series of attacks targeting Starlink infrastructure across Europe. On Sept. 23, two masked individuals allegedly set fire to a Starlink ground station in Poland. On Oct. 13, German authorities arrested two Turkish citizens living in Germany at Poland's request. Similar attacks were reported in Bulgaria on Oct. 9 and Lithuania on Oct. 18.

Poland, Germany, Lithuania, and Bulgaria planned to establish a joint investigative team to probe these arson attacks, RMF24 reported on Nov. 23.

"Russia's unconventional war on Europe has so far failed in its strategic purpose," the report , said, noting that military aid to Ukraine continues and European defense spending rose by 12.6% in 2025.

The report was published as European leaders gathered for a special European Council in Brussels, where Italian Prime Minister Giorgia Meloni and French President Emmanuel Macron reaffirmed their countries' support for Ukraine.

"Abandoning Kyiv would put European security at risk," Macron said.

Separately, on Nov. 26, German Foreign Minister Johann Wadephul reaffirmed Germany's commitment to continue supporting Ukraine and cautioned against allowing the war to expand geographically.

Despite continued European support for Ukraine and increased defense spending, the report warns that "a mass-casualty incident is possible as the space for miscalculation narrows."

European countries have strengthened their defenses through new security strategies, the expulsion of Russian intelligence officers, arrests of suspected operatives and the closure of Russian consulates. Yet these measures have failed to deter Moscow from using sabotage as a tool of its foreign policy, the report said.