Ukrainian forces struck a major oil pumping station in Russia's Tatarstan Republic on Nov. 19, damaging three large oil storage tanks, the General Staff confirmed on Nov. 20.

The Kaleykino Oil Pumping Station, located near the city of Almetyevsk, more than 1,000 kilometers (621 miles) from the Ukrainian front line, is a key hub in Russia's oil transportation network, supplying crude oil to refineries and the Druzhba pipeline system.

According to the General Staff, Ukrainian forces struck three oil storage tanks at the Kaleykino-1 facility, with one catching fire and two others sustaining damage. Each tank has a capacity of 50,000 cubic meters of oil, making them among the largest storage facilities of their kind in Russia.

The station receives and blends crude oil from different Russian regions before distributing it to refineries and the Druzhba pipeline, which carries Russian oil to European markets.

The extent to which the attack disrupted the station's operations remains unclear.

Earlier on Nov. 19, Ukrainian monitoring channel Exilenova+ reported explosions and a fire at the facility, citing eyewitness accounts.

The Ukrainian military also provided updated information on an earlier strike against the Ilsky oil refinery in Russia's southern Krasnodar Krai on Nov. 18.

According to the statement, Ukrainian strikes destroyed one 5,000-cubic-meter oil storage tank and damaged eight others, including seven tanks of the same capacity and one smaller 1,000-cubic-meter tank.

The attacks also damaged a section of an oil pipeline, five technical buildings, and a warehouse, the military said. The full extent of the damage is still being assessed.

Ukraine regularly targets Russian oil refineries, storage facilities, and transportation infrastructure in an effort to reduce Moscow's fuel supplies and revenues used to finance its war.

Ukrainian drones previously targeted the Kaleykino station in February 2026, when the strike reportedly caused a fire and disrupted oil transportation through the facility.