A large-scale power outage hit Russian-occupied Crimea on Nov. 26, temporarily leaving Sevastopol without electricity and disrupting public transport in several cities, Russian-installed authorities and local media reported.

The outage comes amid weeks of electricity shortages across the illegally Russian-annexed Crimean Peninsula, with Russian-installed authorities blaming damage to power lines outside Crimea for disruptions that have forced rolling blackouts and affected public transport.

Russian-installed energy provider Sevastopolenergo said the outage was caused by an incident at power facilities outside the region, adding that specialists were gradually restoring electricity to socially significant facilities based on available grid capacity.

Electricity restrictions had already been introduced across the peninsula on Nov. 25, with Russian-installed authorities citing emergency maintenance and repair work, warning that the measures could last up to 10 days.

The latest outage adds to the growing logistical difficulties facing Russian-occupied Crimea, as the peninsula becomes increasingly isolated.

On Nov. 17, Ukrainian forces destroyed a section of the Crimean Bridge's road span, cutting road traffic across the crossing. Two days later, another strike damaged its railway tracks, temporarily halting train traffic.

Fuel shortages have also affected the peninsula, with fuel purchase limits imposed at gas stations in occupied Sevastopol after the Crimean Bridge strikes triggered queues and fears of supply disruptions.