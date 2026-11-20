Editor's note: This is a developing story and is being updated.

Ukraine's military reportedly launched an attack on a chemical plant in Russia's Smolensk Oblast overnight on Nov. 20, Telegram monitoring channels reported.

Explosions and a large fire were seen emanating from the plant just after midnight following the reported attack, according to monitoring channel Exilenova Plus.

An OSINT analysis conducted by monitoring channel ASTRA concluded that the PJSC Dorogobuzh chemical plant served as the target of the attack.

The plant produces fertilizers, ammonia, and other nitrogen-based chemicals and components linked to Russia's war machine. The facility has been previously targeted by Ukrainian attacks on several occasions, including as recently as February.

The Kyiv Independent cannot immediately verify the reports. Ukraine's military has not yet commented on the reported attack.

The extent of the damage caused was not immediately clear.

Ukraine regularly strikes military targets deep within Russia and occupied territories in an effort to diminish Moscow's ability to continue waging its war.

One night prior, Ukrainian drones struck an oil pumping station in Russia's Tatarstan Republic.

Ukraine also attacked the Crimean Bridge connecting Russian-occupied Crimea to Russia, causing a section to collapse after a major Ukrainian Flamingo missile strike on Nov. 17.