Russia is expanding its existing Rassvet military satellite network while developing a second system, called Innosat, Ukraine's military intelligence deputy chief, Major General Vadym Skibitskyi, said in an interview with The Times published on Nov. 25.

The statement comes as Russia continues to expand its military satellite network after SpaceX introduced mandatory Starlink registration for users in Ukraine, significantly disrupting Russian operations.

Unlike other forms of communication, satellite-based systems provide a more resilient, harder-to-jam internet connection, allowing troops to be commanded and coordinated, and drones to be operated in real time on the battlefield.

Innosat is a new low-Earth-orbit satellite project developed by St. Petersburg-based Geoscan as part of Russia's 10-year plan to deploy 240 satellites by 2036, according to Skibitskyi.

Meanwhile, Russia is already using Rassvet, a low-Earth-orbit satellite communications network developed by Russian company Bureau 1440, as an alternative to Starlink and plans to expand its constellation to 924 satellites by 2035, the official said.

Of the 32 Rassvet satellites launched this year, 30 are currently operational, but their coverage over Ukraine remains intermittent, lasting no more than 40 minutes at a time. Technical problems have also led Russia to delay the launch of another 16 satellites.

HUR estimated that Russia's Rassvet and InnoSat networks will support around 22,000 terminals combined, compared with more than 10 million users on Starlink.

Ukraine's military intelligence (HUR) has also identified 49 Russian companies involved in developing the network and plans to target their production capabilities through "all possible means," ranging from long-range strikes to sabotage, Skibitsky said.

Skibitskyi also warned that Russia's expanding network of low-orbit satellites could have security implications far beyond Ukraine.

"Russia could equip different weapons with receivers for this network and use them all over the world. It would allow Moscow to operate naval drones or unmanned aircraft in regions far beyond the Black Sea — in Europe, Africa, the Middle East or the Far East," the general told The Times.